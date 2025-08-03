Shashi Tharoor Misses Virat Kohli During IND vs ENG Oval Test

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has expressed how much he’s been missing Virat Kohli during the ongoing India-England Test series at The Oval — especially during the intense fifth and final match.

Taking to social media, Tharoor reflected on how Kohli’s presence could have made a difference for India, pointing to the cricketer's passion and impactful contributions to the game.

Virat, the nation needs you!

“I’ve been missing @imVkohli a few times during this series, but never as much as in this Test match. His grit and intensity, his inspirational presence in the field, not to mention his abundant batting skills, might have led to a different outcome. Is it too late to call him out if retirement? Virat, the nation needs you!” Shashi Tharoor's post read.

Kohli, who had announced his retirement from Test cricket in May this year, was hailed for his immense contributions to the longest format of the game. His announcement led to a wave of emotional reactions from fans and experts alike, many of whom still hope to see him back in whites.

On May 12, Kohli had penned an emotional message on Instagram, stating: “There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

He further added, “As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.”

Virat Kohli concluded his message with, “I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile,” ending the post with #269 — the number marking his place in Indian Test cricket history as the 269th player to represent the country.