Seven Pakistani Cricketers Set To Make Their Asia Cup Debut This Year

Seven Pakistani Cricketers Set To Make Their Asia Cup Debut This Year

Let's take a closer look at seven Pakistani players who will feature in the Asia Cup for the very first time.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
The Pakistan cricket team has officially announced its squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the T20 format from September 9.

This year, selectors have made some bold calls by leaving out senior stars like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, paving the way for several youngsters to step up.

With a mix of fresh energy and raw talent, Pakistan will look to groom the next generation of match-winners in this high-profile tournament. Let's take a closer look at seven Pakistani players who will feature in the Asia Cup for the very first time.

Abrar Ahmed – Mystery spinner ready for his first Asia Cup

At 26, Abrar Ahmed is set to make his debut in the Asia Cup. The mystery spinner, famous for his carrom ball variations, has already impressed in international cricket since making his T20I debut in April 2024.

In just 14 matches, Abrar has taken 17 wickets, showing that he has the skills to trouble top batters. His inclusion could be crucial for Pakistan, especially on the spin-friendly surfaces in the UAE.

Sufyan Moqim – Young left-arm spinner with big potential

Another exciting name on the list is Sufyan Moqim, who has quietly built a reputation as a reliable wicket-taker.

The 25-year-old left-arm spinner has already bagged 21 wickets in 13 T20Is and is now preparing for his first Asia Cup outing. Known for his accuracy and ability to control the middle overs, Moqim's role could be decisive for Pakistan on the Dubai tracks, where spinners often dominate.

Salman Mirza – Newly added to Pakistan’s set-up, Mirza will also be debuting in his first Asia Cup.

Sahibzada Farhan – Included as a newcomer to Asia Cup action, he brings aggressive batting to the squad.

Mohammad Haris – Though he has played T20Is before, this will be his first appearance in the Asia Cup.

Saim Ayub – A dynamic young batter, he is included in the Asia Cup squad for the very first time.

Hasan Nawaz – Another newcomer, he earns his maiden call-up to represent Pakistan at the Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Pakistan Cricket Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Pakistan Asia Cup Squad
