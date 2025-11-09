Sanju Samson vs Ravindra Jadeja: Who Tops Net Worth Charts?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSanju Samson vs Ravindra Jadeja: Who Tops Net Worth Charts?

Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja might swap teams ahead of IPL 2026. As we wait for more details, let's look at how the two stack up off the field with their estimated net worth.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja might switching franchises ahead of IPL 2026 as Cricbuzz reports Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are in talks of a trade deal involving these players.

The former, a relatively young and talented batsman, and the latter, an all-rounder veteran. Both have proven their mettle on countless occasions, and enjoy a significant fan-following.

However, many are not just interested in their on-field accolades, but also their off-field statistics. So, here is a brief comparison of Samson and Jadeja's estimated Net Worth in 2025.

Sanju Samson vs Ravindra Jadeja: Net Worth Comparison

1) Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 80 crore in 2025 according to various reports. This is said to be driven primarily by his Indian Premier League (IPL) value.

Here's a quick breakdown:

BCCI Contract - Sanju Samson currently holds a Grade C contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which entitles him to an annual retainer of Rs 1 crore. This is in addition of his per-match fee.

IPL Salary - He was retained by RR for Rs18 crore for the 2025 season.

Brand Endorsements - The RR captain has endorsed brands such as Gillette, BharatPe, Walkmate, and more, and reportedly earns between Rs 5 and 7 crore annually from sponsorships.

Personal Assets - Samson’s investment portfolio includes multiple properties, including a luxury bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram. He is also known for his taste in high-end cars, reportedly owning a Range Rover, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

2) Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 120 crore in 2025, primarily from IPL and BCCI Central Contract earnings.

BCCI Contract - As a key member of the Indian cricket team, Jadeja holds a Grade A+ BCCI central contract, placing him among India’s top-paid cricketers. This contract ensures him an annual salary of Rs 7 crore.

IPL Salary - Ravindra Jadeja has been the backbone of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since joining the franchise in 2012. In the 2025 IPL season, he was retained for Rs 18 crore, reaffirming his immense value to the team.

Brand Endorsements - Endorsement in ventures like Dream11, Myntra, Zeven, Ambrane, Oppo, Asics India, BharatPe, Sareen Sports, and MRF, reportedly contribute Rs 6-8 crore annually to Jadeja's income.

Personal Assets - Ravindra Jadeja is suggested to own multiple properties, including a lavish residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and a car collection featuring a Rolls-Royce Wraith, Audi Q7, Audi A4, and BMW X1.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Net Worth Ravindra Jadeja CSK RR IPL Cricketers Net Worth Sanju Samons Sanju Samson Ravindra Jadeja
