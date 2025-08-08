Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRR Or CSK? Major Update On Sanju Samson's IPL 2026 Future

RR Or CSK? Major Update On Sanju Samson's IPL 2026 Future

Sanju Samson has informed Rajasthan Royals management — in writing — of his wish to either be traded to another team or released altogether.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 10:04 AM (IST)

Speculation over Sanju Samson’s IPL future has been building for weeks, with rumours suggesting the Rajasthan Royals skipper might be on the move.

Now, fresh reports indicate that the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter could part ways with the franchise ahead of the tournament’s 19th edition.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Samson has informed the Royals management — in writing — of his wish to either be traded to another team or released altogether. The move would mark the end of his decade-long association with the franchise, where he has been a key player and leader.

"Serious differences have cropped up between Sanju Samson and the Royals management - so much so that the designated captain has formally requested to be traded or released into the auction," the Cricbuzz report stated.

"Members of Samson's family openly say that he no longer wishes to continue with the Royals. Some current IPL and international players close to him also indicate that his relationship with the franchise has not exactly been the way it used to be."

Multiple teams keen to sign Samson

If Samson does leave, Rajasthan Royals will need to identify a new captain for IPL 2026. Multiple franchises are reportedly keen to sign him, with Chennai Super Kings emerging as a prominent suitor. However, negotiations have stalled as the Royals are not interested in a full cash-only deal.

During the 2025 season, Riyan Parag stepped in as captain for a few matches when Samson was unavailable, hinting at a possible leadership transition.

For now, neither Samson nor the Royals have issued an official statement, but a final decision is expected in the coming weeks.

RR's performance in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals had a mixed run in IPL 2025, starting strong but losing momentum in the latter half. Despite consistent performances from key players, they failed to secure a playoff spot.

Captain Sanju Samson’s absence in some games and an unsettled batting order hurt their campaign, prompting speculation about leadership changes.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson News IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson IPL 2026 Sanju Samson CSK Sanju Samson Update
