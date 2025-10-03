Sana Mir Clarifies Controversial ‘Azad Kashmir’ Remark During World Cup

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 witnessed its first major off-field controversy after former Pakistan captain and current commentator Sana Mir referred to “Azad Kashmir” while speaking about batter Natalia Pervaiz during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh group match in Colombo.

The comment triggered immediate backlash online, especially from Indian fans, who accused her of mixing politics with cricket.

The timing of the incident added to its intensity, coming just days after the heated men’s Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan. Within hours, Mir’s words spread widely on social media, sparking debates and even prompting some users to urge the ICC and BCCI to intervene.

Clarification, Not Apology

Reacting to the storm, Mir issued a clarification on X (formerly Twitter). She emphasized that her comments were misunderstood and not politically motivated. “It’s sad to see things blown out of proportion. Sports personalities shouldn’t be put under this kind of pressure,” she wrote, adding that it was unfortunate such an explanation was even necessary.

Mir explained that her reference came directly from available data, pointing out that ESPN had initially listed Pervaiz’s birthplace as “Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” later revising it to “Pakistan-administered Kashmir.”

To reinforce her point, she shared a screenshot of the listing. According to her, the mention was a simple reference to research material rather than a personal or political statement.

“As commentators, part of our role is to tell stories about where players come from. I did that today for multiple players from different regions. Please don’t politicise it. Our job is to celebrate the sport and the journeys of these athletes,” she clarified.

With India and Pakistan women scheduled to meet on October 5, the matter has added an extra layer of tension to an already high-voltage fixture. While India hold an unbeaten record against Pakistan in World Cup history, the build-up has now been clouded by off-field controversies. On match day, though, the players will be expected to focus solely on the cricket, leaving the politics aside.