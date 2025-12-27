SA20 2025/26: Full Schedule, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming & Key Details

SA20, South Africa’s premier franchise-based T20 league, featuring six teams and some of the biggest names in world cricket is back.

The tournament brings together local talent and international stars, offering fast-paced action ahead of a packed season in a new calendar year. The latest edition of the SA20 is now underway, and for those interested, here are all related details.

SA20 2025/26 Full Schedule & Squads

As mentioned, there are six teams in the SA20 league, namely the MI Cape Town, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals, Durban Super Giants, and the Joburg Super Kings.

The tournament opener, MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants, was played on December 26, 2025. Here is a look at the rest of the schedule:

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings: Dec 27, 2025 - 4:30 PM

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Dec 27, 2025 - 9:00 PM

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town: Dec 28, 2025 - 7:00 PM

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals: Dec 29, 2025 - 9:00 PM

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings: Dec 30, 2025 - 9:00 PM

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals: Dec 31, 2025 - 4:30 PM

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants: Jan 1, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town: Jan 2, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jan 3, 2026 - 4:30 PM

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants: Jan 3, 2026 - 9:00 PM

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals: Jan 4, 2026 - 7:00 PM

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jan 5, 2026 - 9:00 PM

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings: Jan 6, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals: Jan 7, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals: Jan 8, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jan 9, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals: Jan 10, 2026 - 4:30 PM

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town: Jan 10, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants: Jan 11, 2026 - 7:00 PM

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town: Jan 12, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants: Jan 13, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings: Jan 14, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals: Jan 15, 2026 - 9:00 PM

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jan 16, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals: Jan 17, 2026 - 4:30 PM

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals: Jan 17, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town: Jan 18, 2026 - 7:00 PM

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings: Jan 19, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Qualifier 1: Jan 21, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Eliminator: Jan 22, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Qualifier 2: Jan 23, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Final: Jan 25, 2026 - 7:00 PM

Here is a look at the complete squads of all six SA20 franchises:

Pretoria Capitals

Keshav Maharaj (C), Andre Russell, Dewald Brevis, Will Jacks, Lungi Ngidi, Sherfane Rutherford, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Lizaad Williams, Connor Esterhuizen, Codi Yusuf, Gideon Peters, Junaid Dawood, Wihan Lubbe, Bayanda Majola, Meeka-Eel Prince, Sibonelo Makhanya

Paarl Royals

David Miller (C), Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Kyle Verreynne, Gudakesh Motie, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, Ottneil Baartman, Delano Potgieter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Hardus Viljoen, Vishen Halambage, Eshan Malinga, Jacob Johannes Basson, Keagen Lion-Cachet, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nqobani Mokoena

Durban Super Giants

Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Devon Conway, Gerald Coetzee, Noor Ahmad, David Wiese, Taijul Islam, Tony de Zorzi, Kwena Maphaka, David Bedingham, Marques Ackerman, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Dayyaan Galiem, Evan Jones, Gysbert Wege

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Brandon King, Reece Topley, Akeal Hosein, Imran Tahir, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Richard Gleeson, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Ranjane, Dan Worrall, Prenelan Subrayen, Janco Smit, Dian Forrester, Steve Stolk, Neil Timmers, Rivaldo Moonsamy

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Tristan Stubbs (C), Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Jonny Bairstow, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Adam Milne, Senuran Muthusamy, Patrick Kruger, AM Ghazanfar, Jordan Hermann, Lutho Sipamla, James Coles, Lewis Gregory, Mitchell van Buuren, Beyers Swanepoel, Chris Wood, CJ King, JP King

MI Cape Town

Rashid Khan (C), Kagiso Rabada, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dane Piedt, Jason Smith, Tom Moores, Karim Janat, Jacques Snyman, Tristan Luus, Tiaan van Buuren, Dane Lategan

SA20 Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Fans in India can live stream SA20 on the JioHotstar app or website. A subscription is required to access full games.

Those who prefer watching on television should check the Star Sports TV Network channels during match hours for the broadcast.