Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSA vs PAK: 2 Tests, 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is Before India Tour - Full Schedule Here

SA vs PAK: 2 Tests, 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is Before India Tour - Full Schedule Here

This tour will serve as a prelude to South Africa’s visit to India, beginning November 14, where they are scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that South Africa will tour Pakistan from October 12, featuring two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

The red-ball series will kickstart Pakistan’s campaign in the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27. Shan Masood’s side will be aiming for a stronger start after finishing last in the previous cycle, where they managed just five wins from 14 Tests.

South Africa’s tour ahead of India series

This tour will serve as a prelude to South Africa’s visit to India, beginning November 14, where they are scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

The opening Test of the PAK vs SA series will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12–16, followed by the second Test in Rawalpindi from October 20–24. The white-ball leg starts with three T20Is between October 28 and November 1, while the ODI series will run from November 4 to 8 in Faisalabad.

To prepare for the Tests, PCB has called up 11 players, including the out-of-form Babar Azam, for a special training camp.

PCB CEO Sumair Ahmed Syed stated: “We are looking forward to welcome South Africa for the opening series of our ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign. Starting the new cycle against the current Test champions will provide quality cricket for our players and fans.

“The return of ODI cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years is a special moment. Iqbal Stadium holds a proud place in our cricketing history and we are excited to bring international cricket back to this part of the country.”

PAK vs SA full schedule

12–16 Oct – 1st Test, Lahore

20–24 Oct – 2nd Test, Rawalpindi

28 Oct – 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

31 Oct – 2nd T20I, Lahore

1 Nov – 3rd T20I, Lahore

4 Nov – 1st ODI, Faisalabad

6 Nov – 2nd ODI, Faisalabad

8 Nov – 3rd ODI, Faisalabad

Also on ABP Live | Gautam Gambhir’s Performance As India’s Head Coach So Far

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs SA South Africa Vs Pakistan SA Vs PAK South Africa Vs Pakistan Full Schedule SA Vs PAK Full Schedule
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kerala Congress IT Cell Chief Resigns Amid Row Over 'Bidis-Bihar' Social Media Post
Kerala Congress IT Cell Chief Resigns Amid Row Over 'Bidis-Bihar' Social Media Post
India
'We Remain Engaged With US': EAM Jaishankar After PM Modi, Trump Reaffirm Friendship
'We Remain Engaged With US': EAM Jaishankar After PM Modi, Trump Reaffirm Friendship
India
'Deeply Appreciate, Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
'Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
India
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget