SA vs PAK: 2 Tests, 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is Before India Tour - Full Schedule Here

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that South Africa will tour Pakistan from October 12, featuring two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

The red-ball series will kickstart Pakistan’s campaign in the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27. Shan Masood’s side will be aiming for a stronger start after finishing last in the previous cycle, where they managed just five wins from 14 Tests.

South Africa’s tour ahead of India series

This tour will serve as a prelude to South Africa’s visit to India, beginning November 14, where they are scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

The opening Test of the PAK vs SA series will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12–16, followed by the second Test in Rawalpindi from October 20–24. The white-ball leg starts with three T20Is between October 28 and November 1, while the ODI series will run from November 4 to 8 in Faisalabad.

To prepare for the Tests, PCB has called up 11 players, including the out-of-form Babar Azam, for a special training camp.

PCB CEO Sumair Ahmed Syed stated: “We are looking forward to welcome South Africa for the opening series of our ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign. Starting the new cycle against the current Test champions will provide quality cricket for our players and fans.

“The return of ODI cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years is a special moment. Iqbal Stadium holds a proud place in our cricketing history and we are excited to bring international cricket back to this part of the country.”

PAK vs SA full schedule

12–16 Oct – 1st Test, Lahore

20–24 Oct – 2nd Test, Rawalpindi

28 Oct – 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

31 Oct – 2nd T20I, Lahore

1 Nov – 3rd T20I, Lahore

4 Nov – 1st ODI, Faisalabad

6 Nov – 2nd ODI, Faisalabad

8 Nov – 3rd ODI, Faisalabad

