Gautam Gambhir’s Performance As India’s Head Coach So Far

HomeSportsCricketGautam Gambhir’s Performance As India’s Head Coach So Far

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Gautam Gambhir, hero of India's 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup finals with the bat, took charge of the national side as Head Coach in 2024.

The former India opener record across the three formats so far is quite interesting. While he has tasted success in white ball cricket, even winning an ICC trophy in his tenure, the scenario in the longest form has been a contrast.

Gambhir will be heading into the ACC Asia Cup up next, in a couple of days from now. The competition will be held in the T20 format, in which he has a formidable record as coach. India is also the defending champion, and unsurprisingly, are one of the favorites.

As fans eagerly wait for the competition to commence, here is a look at Gautam Gambhir's ODI, T20i, and Test record as coach so far:

Gambhir's record as head coach so far

T20 Internationals

T20 Internationals have been the best format for the former KKR skipper as India's coach. 

Matches Played - 15

Matches Won - 13

Matches Lost - 2

Matches Drawn - 0

One Day Internationals (ODI)

While the start to Gambhir's stint as head coach in ODIs was far from ideal, things appear to have shaped far better. India won the 2024 ICC Champions Trophy under him as well.

Matches Played - 11

Matches Won - 8

Matches Lost - 2

Matches Drawn - 1

Tests

Test matches hold the weakest turnout record for Gautam Gambhir as India Cricket Head Coach. 

Matches Played - 15

Matches Won - 5

Matches Lost - 8

Matches Drawn - 2

These include a 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss in Australia earlier this year, and the 3-0 loss to New Zealand at home in 2024. However, fans would hope the recent hard fought 2-2 draw in England to be a sign of an uprising in the longest format for the game.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
