Rishabh Pant Set For Comeback: Here's When Fans Can See Him Play

The second Test between India and the West Indies is underway in Delhi, and there’s positive news for Indian cricket fans: wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to return to competitive action.

After completing rehabilitation and passing fitness assessments, Rishabh Pant is expected to feature for Delhi in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, with his inclusion in the squad almost certain.

According to The Times of India, Pant is likely to play in the Elite Group D clash against Himachal Pradesh, starting October 25.

He has been sidelined for nearly three months following a leg fracture sustained during the Manchester Test against England. After intensive rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Pant has resumed net practice and is now fully cleared by team doctors and trainers.

Delhi’s 25-member Ranji squad also includes Nitish Rana, who recently returned from Uttar Pradesh. Ayush Badoni will captain the team in the first match, but Pant could assume captaincy once he returns fully fit.

Looking ahead, India is scheduled to play a two-Test series against South Africa from November 14 to 26. If Pant demonstrates both fitness and form in the Ranji Trophy, he is likely to make his international comeback during this series.

Rishabh Pant is set to appear for a fitness assessment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Friday, October 10. Expectations are high that he will clear the test and return to competitive action shortly. According to a source from the Delhi District Cricket Association, Pant’s participation in the season-opening match will depend on the outcome of this fitness evaluation.

"The selection will be subject to fitness. He is expected to clear the test and play in the Hyderabad game. In the worst-case scenario, he will certainly be available for the second match against Himachal Pradesh, from October 25," the DDCA source said.