Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Walking Boot Struggles, Shares Injury Recovery Update

Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Walking Boot Struggles, Shares Injury Recovery Update

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Team India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is currently dealing with disappointment as his recovery from injury continues.

Recently, Pant shared a picture on his Instagram story, where he was seen wearing a walking boot on his injured leg, reflecting his struggle.

Pant had sustained the injury during the Test series against England when a delivery from Chris Woakes struck his right toe. The blow caused severe pain, and scans later confirmed a fracture, forcing him to miss the final Test of the series.

When will Rishabh Pant return?

At present, Pant is not part of the Asia Cup 2025 squad in the UAE, and his availability for the upcoming home Test series against West Indies in October also remains uncertain.

Fans eagerly await clarity on his return timeline, but as of now, it looks challenging for him to make a quick comeback.

Rishabh Pant's memorable performance in IND-ENG Tests

In the 2025 Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy against England, Rishabh Pant delivered a remarkable display of resilience and batting prowess before being curtailed by injury.

In just four Tests, Pant amassed 479 runs across seven innings at an outstanding average of 68.42, including two centuries and three fifties.

He made a stunning impact early in the series at Leeds, scoring twin hundreds—134 and 118—becoming the first designated wicketkeeper ever to achieve centuries in both innings of a Test. His aggressive yet deft strokeplay earned him further records: he surpassed Alec Stewart’s tally to become the wicketkeeper with the most runs in a Test series in England, and registered the most 50+ scores (five) by an Indian wicketkeeper in a single series.

Pant also crushed boundaries with remarkable regularity. He matched Rohit Sharma’s sixes tally (88) in Test cricket, becoming India’s joint-second-highest six-hitter and racked up a personal best 24 sixes in England—setting a new benchmark for visiting batsmen.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Rishabh Pant Asia Cup Rishabh Pant Injury Update Asia Cup 2025
Embed widget