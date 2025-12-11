Quinton de Kock Creates World Record In IND vs SA 2nd T20

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketQuinton de Kock Creates World Record In IND vs SA 2nd T20

The second T20I of the series is underway at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium. After India opted to bowl first, de Kock provided South Africa with a strong start.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 08:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Quinton de Kock created a new milestone during the IND vs SA 2nd T20I, becoming the joint-highest player with the most 50-plus scores against India in T20Is.

He now has five 50+ knocks against India - a record he now shares with Nicholas Pooran and Jos Buttler. Remarkably, de Kock reached this mark in only 12 innings, far fewer than Pooran (20 innings) and Buttler (24 innings).

The second T20I of the series is underway at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium. After India opted to bowl first, de Kock provided South Africa with a strong start. He stitched a 38-run stand with Reeza Hendricks and later built a crucial 83-run partnership with captain Aiden Markram, during which he brought up his fifty.

Most 50+ scores vs India in T20Is:

5 - Nicholas Pooran (20 innings)

5 - Jos Buttler (24 innings)

5 - Quinton de Kock (12 innings)

Quinton De Kock played a stunning knock of 90 off 46 balls, hammering 7 sixes and 5 fours. His innings ended in the 16th over when a quick piece of work from wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma resulted in a run-out, denying him a well-deserved century.

India lead IND vs SA series 1-0

India dominated the opening T20I in Cuttack, posting 175 before bowling South Africa out for just 74 to secure a massive 101-run victory. With that win, India entered the second match with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

IND vs SA - Current Match Scenario

South Africa moved to 179/4 at the end of 18 overs, with David Miller and Donovan Ferreira holding the innings together in the final stretch. For India, Varun Chakravarthy has been the standout performer, claiming two crucial wickets and keeping the batters in check.

On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh has endured a tough outing, with one of his overs including seven wides, making it a forgettable spell for the left-arm pacer.

Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won a rare toss and chose to field first, looking to make early inroads - though South Africa’s batters have responded strongly so far.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottniel Baartman.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Quinton De Kock India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA IND Vs SA 2nd T20 Quinton De Kock World Record
