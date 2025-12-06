Pune To Get Standard BCCI Facilities, Boosting Maharashtra Cricket

Pune, known as Maharashtra’s cultural capital and a city with a deep passion for sports, is all set to get a major boost in cricket infrastructure. The Punit Balan Group has announced the launch of the “Punit Balan Cricket Academy,” an international-standard training facility designed to nurture emerging cricketing talent.

The academy aims to become one of the premier private cricket institutions in the country, offering a professional pathway for young players aspiring to reach higher levels of the sport.

Punit Balan, Chairman and Managing Director of the Punit Balan Group—an organisation known for promoting multiple sports across Maharashtra—said the academy is being established in response to India’s immense love for cricket.

Singhgad College Ground in Vadgaon and the Lonavala Cricket Ground will be developed as dedicated training centres, equipped with all facilities aligned with BCCI standards and requirements.

Balan further revealed that from the upcoming season, both grounds will start hosting BCCI-certified domestic matches. Experienced and board-recognized coaches will be appointed to train players, giving Pune’s cricket ecosystem a significant upgrade.

Admissions for the academy will begin on January 1, while training sessions will commence on January 15. Since the project is designed on a fully professional framework, the number of intakes will be kept limited to ensure high-quality training. The academy aims to offer young cricketers a clear pathway to national and international platforms.

In a major push for women’s cricket, the academy will have exclusive batches for female players, with concessional training fees. The initiative is being hailed as an important step toward expanding women’s cricket across the state.

To ensure uninterrupted practice during the monsoon, three indoor practice wickets are being constructed on each ground. Hostel facilities will also be available for outstation players, ensuring a complete residential sports environment. The academy will feature a gym, swimming pool, fitness training, and sports conditioning units—offering a holistic training ecosystem. Additionally, players will get the opportunity to participate in several prestigious invitational tournaments through the PBG Judicial Cricket Club.

With world-class infrastructure and expert coaching, the Punit Balan Cricket Academy is set to give Maharashtra’s cricketing landscape a fresh identity and help shape the next generation of cricket stars.