Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPCB Chief To Cover Haris Rauf's Fine; BCCI To Challenge Suryakumar Yadav's Verdict

PCB Chief To Cover Haris Rauf's Fine; BCCI To Challenge Suryakumar Yadav's Verdict

Suryakumar Yadav’s fine came after his comments following India’s September 14 victory over Pakistan, where he dedicated the win to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

During Thursday and Friday’s proceedings, ICC disciplined players from both India and Pakistan for breaching the code of conduct.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf were fined 30% of their match fees, while Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan received only a warning for his on-field ‘gun’ celebration.

BCCI to appeal against ICC’s verdict

Suryakumar Yadav’s fine came after his comments following India’s September 14 victory over Pakistan, where he dedicated the win to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and Indian Armed Forces.

Pakistan had filed a complaint, claiming the remarks were political in nature. Although Yadav pleaded not guilty, he was reportedly cautioned to avoid statements that could be interpreted politically for the remainder of the tournament.

In response, BCCI has decided to appeal against ICC’s verdict, with an official decision on the appeal expected after Asia Cup concludes on September 28. Initial reports had suggested that Yadav was not formally charged by ICC.

PCB Chief to Pay Haris Rauf’s Fine After Controversial Celebration

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), will personally cover the fine imposed on Haris Rauf for his controversial celebration during India vs Pakistan group match in Dubai at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Rauf was fined 30% of his match fee for provocative actions, which included gestures related to falling planes, a verbal exchange with India’s openers, and inappropriate signals to fans near the boundary. He was also reported for abusive language.

Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, who celebrated his half-century with a gun-shot gesture, received only a warning and faced no financial penalty.

The disciplinary hearing for the Pakistani players was held by match referee Richie Richardson at their team hotel in Dubai. Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan attended the hearing in person, although their responses had been submitted in writing. They were accompanied by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema during the proceedings.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haris Rauf BCCI PCB Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final Mohsin Naqvi India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
India
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
World
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
Cricket
Not-Out Controversy: Why Umpires Ruled Shanaka Not-Out Despite Samson's Clean Hit
Not-Out Controversy: Why Umpires Ruled Shanaka Not-Out Despite Samson's Clean Hit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Janhit: Communal Tensions Rise in UP Over 'I Love Mohammad' Campaign; Political and Religious Reactions Emerge | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Bihar Politics Heats Up Ahead of Elections, Amit Shah and Priyanka Gandhi Face Off in Champaran | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | After MiG-21, What Is In Store For IAF? 
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget