PCB Chief To Cover Haris Rauf's Fine; BCCI To Challenge Suryakumar Yadav's Verdict

During Thursday and Friday’s proceedings, ICC disciplined players from both India and Pakistan for breaching the code of conduct.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf were fined 30% of their match fees, while Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan received only a warning for his on-field ‘gun’ celebration.

BCCI to appeal against ICC’s verdict

Suryakumar Yadav’s fine came after his comments following India’s September 14 victory over Pakistan, where he dedicated the win to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and Indian Armed Forces.

Pakistan had filed a complaint, claiming the remarks were political in nature. Although Yadav pleaded not guilty, he was reportedly cautioned to avoid statements that could be interpreted politically for the remainder of the tournament.

In response, BCCI has decided to appeal against ICC’s verdict, with an official decision on the appeal expected after Asia Cup concludes on September 28. Initial reports had suggested that Yadav was not formally charged by ICC.

PCB Chief to Pay Haris Rauf’s Fine After Controversial Celebration

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), will personally cover the fine imposed on Haris Rauf for his controversial celebration during India vs Pakistan group match in Dubai at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Rauf was fined 30% of his match fee for provocative actions, which included gestures related to falling planes, a verbal exchange with India’s openers, and inappropriate signals to fans near the boundary. He was also reported for abusive language.

Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, who celebrated his half-century with a gun-shot gesture, received only a warning and faced no financial penalty.

The disciplinary hearing for the Pakistani players was held by match referee Richie Richardson at their team hotel in Dubai. Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan attended the hearing in person, although their responses had been submitted in writing. They were accompanied by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema during the proceedings.