HomeSportsCricketPalash Muchhal Breaks Silence: Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Called Off, Issues Legal Warning

Palash Muchhal Breaks Silence: Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Called Off, Issues Legal Warning

Taking to Instagram Stories, Palash wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.”

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Palash Muchhal wedding with Smriti Mandhana called off: Composer Palash Muchhal has finally addressed the situation surrounding his postponed wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

In a statement shared on Instagram Stories, he confirmed that the wedding had been called off. His clarification came around the same time Mandhana issued her own statement on Sunday afternoon, reiterating that the ceremony would no longer take place.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Palash wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.”

The composer added, “Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”

He further said, “While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time.”

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana nwere set to marry in her hometown, Sangli, on November 24, with pre-wedding events already underway and attended by several India teammates. But on the morning of the wedding, Smriti Mandhana's manager announced an indefinite postponement after her father was hospitalised.

Palash and his family later returned to Mumbai, where he was also reportedly admitted for treatment.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Wedding
