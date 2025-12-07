IPL 2026 Auction: Five Players Set To Trigger Multi-Crore Bidding Wars

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Auction: Five Players Set To Trigger Multi-Crore Bidding Wars

A handful of elite cricketers are expected to trigger fierce multi-crore contests in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IPL 2026 mini-auction, to be held in Abu Dhabi, promises intense bidding battles as the talent pool is limited but packed with high-value players.

With powerhouse franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) entering the auction with massive remaining purses, a handful of elite cricketers are expected to trigger fierce multi-crore contests.

1. Cameron Green (Australia - All-rounder)

Cameron Green is widely viewed as the biggest name of the auction. The tall Aussie all-rounder, who has listed himself at the highest base price of ₹2 crore, offers a premium package of explosive top-order batting and 140+ km/h fast bowling.

His adaptability across roles makes him a dream replacement for Andre Russell at KKR, the franchise with the largest purse (₹64.30 crore), or even a perfect multi-utility overseas pillar for CSK. Considering he was earlier bought for ₹17.5 crore, Green could become the costliest signing of the mini-auction and may even push the newly introduced ₹18 crore overseas salary ceiling.

2. Ravi Bishnoi (India - Leg-spinner)

Ravi Bishnoi is one of only two Indian cricketers to list a ₹2 crore base price, and the young wrist-spinner is poised for a massive payday. With Indian leg-spinners being a rare and extremely valuable asset, Bishnoi's consistent wicket-taking record and strong control make him a coveted long-term acquisition.

After being released by Lucknow Super Giants, he is expected to attract bids from teams like Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and other franchises hunting for a reliable Indian spin spearhead.

3. Liam Livingstone (England - All-rounder)

Power-packed English all-rounder Liam Livingstone remains one of the most dangerous T20 finishers in the world. Released by RCB, Livingstone brings brutal middle-order hitting along with the unique ability to bowl both off-spin and leg-spin.

His versatility, strike rate, and ability to dominate both pace and spin ensure heavy demand. Teams lacking a destructive overseas finisher are likely to go well beyond the ₹2 crore base price to secure his services.

4. Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka - Pacer)

Sri Lanka’s slinging sensation Matheesha Pathirana, often compared to Lasith Malinga, is among the world’s most feared death-overs bowlers. Although CSK released him due to recurring injuries, his mastery of yorkers and wide-angle variations makes him a premium specialist.

With a shortage of dependable death bowlers in the auction pool, franchises willing to take a calculated risk on his fitness are likely to engage in a competitive battle to acquire him.

