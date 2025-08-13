West Indies Break 34-Year Drought With Historic Win Over Pakistan

West Indies created history on Tuesday by defeating Pakistan by a massive margin of 202 runs in the third ODI. The emphatic win not only sealed the three-match series 2-1 for the Caribbean side but also ended a 34-year-long wait for a bilateral ODI series victory over Pakistan.

Dominant Display in Decider

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first, and the West Indies didn’t have the best of starts, losing three wickets for just 68 runs. However, skipper Shai Hope anchored the innings with a magnificent knock of 120 runs off 94 balls, smashing 10 boundaries and 5 sixes.

His brilliance helped the hosts post a competitive total of 294 runs on the board.

Pakistan Collapse Against Jaden Seales

Chasing 295, Pakistan’s batting line-up crumbled under relentless pressure from the West Indies bowlers, especially young pacer Jaden Seales.

The visitors were bundled out for a mere 92 runs in 29.2 overs. Seales delivered a dream spell, taking 6 wickets for just 18 runs in 7.2 overs. Top-order batters including Saim Ayub (0), Abdullah Shafique (0), Babar Azam (9), and Mohammad Rizwan (0) fell cheaply, unable to counter his lethal pace.

First ODI Series Win Over Pakistan Since 1991

This series win marked West Indies’ first ODI series triumph over Pakistan since 1991, when they had secured a 2-0 victory. Jaden Seales, who took a total of 10 wickets in the series, was deservedly named Player of the Series.

The result will be remembered as a significant milestone in West Indies cricket, breaking a decades-long drought against a formidable opponent.

Shai Hope and Jayden Seales stand up for the West Indies to claim ODI series victory over Pakistan 🙌#SAvWI 📲 https://t.co/D8Jtqrd9Gw pic.twitter.com/CaFlrx3oU4 — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2025

Playing XIs

West Indies playing XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.