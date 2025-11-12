Security Tightened for Sri Lanka Cricket Team After Suicide Bombing in Islamabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rawalpindi: Security has been beefed up up for the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team after the recent militant attack in Pakistan.

Sources said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Federal Minister for Interior, had met officials of the Sri Lankan team and assured them of fool-proof security.

Pakistan has indirectly blamed Afghanistan's Taliban government again for allowing its land to be used by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to carry out terror attacks in Pakistan.

Tensions have been high between the two countries after peace talks failed in Doha following military action by Pakistan on areas inside Afghanistan, where the military says the TTP has camps.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber detonated himself outside a judicial complex in Islamabad killing 12 people and injuring scores, while in Northern Pakistan's Wana area a terror attack on the Wana Cadet College was foiled by security forces and around 300 students were safely evacuated.

Federal Minister for Information, Ata Tarar said if security forces had not acted swiftly Pakistan could have witnessed a bigger incident like the Peshawar school attack in 2018.

Three years back the New Zealand team cancelled a white ball series in Rawalpindi and returned home without playing a match after receiving creditable intelligence information about a possible terror attack targeting the visitors.

"That is why Mohsin Naqvi personally went to the stadium and met with the visiting team members and assured them they would be safe and secure," the source said.

Back in March, 2009, TTP terrorists had attacked the Sri Lankan team bus close to the Gaddafi stadium, resulting in the closure of international cricket in Pakistan for nearly 10 years as foreign teams refused to visit the country due to security concerns. "Security has been beefed up with Pakistan Army and the paramilitary rangers now deputed to monitor security for the visiting players and officials," the source said.

Sri Lanka after playing three ODIs in Rawalpindi will then take part in a T20 triangular series also involving Zimbabwe from November 17 to 29.

