PAK vs SA Test Series: Head-To-Head Record And Venue Stats

PAK vs SA Test Series: Head-To-Head Record And Venue Stats

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
PAK vs SA Test Series: South African cricket team is currently touring Pakistan for a multi-format series featuring a total of eight matches. The tour begins with the Test series, with the first Test set to kick off today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match will start at 10:30 AM IST, following the toss at 10:00 AM.

Shan Masood will lead the Pakistan Test side, while Aiden Markram, who guided South Africa to the 2025 World Test Championship title, will captain the visitors.

Following the two-match Test series, the tour will move on to three T20Is and three ODIs.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other in 30 Test matches. South Africa holds the upper hand with 17 victories, while Pakistan has won 6, and 7 matches have ended in draws - highlighting a long-standing and competitive rivalry between the two teams.

Pakistan vs South Africa Test Head-to-Head Stats

The upcoming PAK vs SA 1st Test will mark the 31st Test encounter between Pakistan and South Africa. Out of the previous 30 Tests, South Africa has emerged victorious 17 times, while Pakistan has won six, with seven matches ending in a draw.

In Pakistan, this series represents only the fifth Test series between the two sides, with both teams having two series wins each. Proteas claimed their first-ever Test series in Pakistan in 1997 with a 1-0 victory, but lost the series in 2003. South Africa regained the upper hand in 2007, which also marks the last Test series win by the Proteas in Pakistan.

Since then, there has been only one more Test series in Pakistan, while some encounters were held in the UAE. Pakistan dominated the previous home assignment in 2021, sweeping the series.

Gaddafi Stadium Venue Record

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to host a Test match after three years, the last being during Australia’s tour in 2022.

South Africa have featured in only two Tests at this venue, but are yet to register a win. Proteas lost in Lahore in 2003 and managed a draw in 2007. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s last Test victory at the ground came in 2006.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs SA SA Vs PAK PAK Vs SA Head To Head Record Pakistan Vs South Africa PAK Vs SA Test Series PAK Vs SA Playing XIs
