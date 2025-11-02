PAK vs SA: Babar Azam Overtakes Virat Kohli, Creates New Benchmark In T20Is

Pakistan’s batting superstar Babar Azam marked a sensational return to form in the third and final T20I against South Africa, guiding his team to a four-wicket win and sealing the series 2–1.

After disappointing outings in the first two games - where he scored 0 and 11 - Babar roared back with a fluent 68 off 47 balls, laced with nine boundaries. His innings not only powered Pakistan to victory but also helped him surpass a major world record previously held by Indian legend Virat Kohli.

Babar Azam Surpasses Kohli to Set New T20I Record

With his half-century against South Africa, Babar registered his 13th fifty in T20Is, taking his overall tally of 50-plus scores in the format to 40 - the most by any batter in T20 International history. In doing so, he broke Virat Kohli’s record of 39 fifty-plus scores.

Kohli, who recently retired from T20Is, now sits second on the list, followed by Rohit Sharma (37), Mohammad Rizwan (31), and David Warner and Jos Buttler (both 29).

Players with the Most 50+ Scores in T20 Internationals

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 40

Virat Kohli (India) – 39

Rohit Sharma (India) – 37

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 31

David Warner (Australia) – 29

Jos Buttler (England) – 29

Match Summary

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in the series decider. South Africa managed just 139 runs, as the bowlers kept a tight grip throughout. In response, Babar anchored the chase with his elegant half-century, ensuring Pakistan crossed the line comfortably. His match-winning performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Babar Azam’s T20I Journey

Since making his T20I debut in 2016, Babar has been one of Pakistan’s most dependable batters. He has now amassed over 4,300 runs in the format, including three centuries and 37 fifties.

As captain, he led Pakistan in 85 matches, winning 48, and famously guided the team to the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup, where they fell short against England.