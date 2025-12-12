Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsMuzammil, Adeel, 2 Other Accused In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case Sent To 12 Days Judicial Custody

Muzammil, Adeel, 2 Other Accused In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case Sent To 12 Days Judicial Custody

Delhi court sends four to judicial custody as NIA expands probe into Red Fort blast linked to ‘white-collar’ terror module.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 08:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Delhi court on Friday remanded three doctors and a preacher to 12 days of judicial custody in connection with the 10 November Red Fort blast case, as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) widened its probe into what it describes as a “white-collar” terror module.

The accused, Dr Muzammil Ganai, Dr Adeel Rather, Dr Shaheena Saeed and Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay were produced before the court upon the expiry of their four-day NIA custody granted earlier this week. Proceedings were held under tight security at Patiala House Courts, and the media was not permitted inside.

Another accused, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla, was also brought before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna to authenticate his voice sample. Malla, a resident of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested in Delhi on 9 December and is the eighth person taken into custody so far.

Agency Says Malla Hid Evidence

According to the NIA, Malla allegedly sheltered the now-deceased Umar Un Nabi, who investigators say drove the explosives-laden Hyundai i20 that blew up outside the Red Fort, killing 15 people and injuring several others. The agency also accuses him of destroying evidence linked to the attack.

The NIA earlier said the terror module, reportedly led by a group of medical professionals, had been searching for a suicide bomber since last year, with Umar believed to be the principal planner of the operation.

Investigation Continues Chasing Leads 

Investigators continue to chase multiple leads across several states in coordination with local police, as efforts intensify to identify and track others involved in the bombing. The case, which has shaken security agencies, has now resulted in eight arrests as the probe enters a crucial phase.

 

Also read
Published at : 12 Dec 2025 08:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Terrorist Attack Delhi Blast Red Fort Attack
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Year-Round Airfare Cap Not Possible’: Civil Aviation Minister Tells Lok Sabha Amid IndiGo Crisis
‘Year-Round Airfare Cap Not Possible’: Civil Aviation Minister Tells Lok Sabha Amid IndiGo Crisis
World
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
India
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Cities
Deadly Pyro Blast, Thatched Roof Among Safety Lapses That Sparked Deadly Goa Nightclub Fire
Deadly Pyro Blast, Thatched Roof Among Safety Lapses That Sparked Deadly Goa Nightclub Fire
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget