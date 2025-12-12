Muzammil, Adeel, 2 Other Accused In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case Sent To 12 Days Judicial Custody

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Delhi court on Friday remanded three doctors and a preacher to 12 days of judicial custody in connection with the 10 November Red Fort blast case, as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) widened its probe into what it describes as a “white-collar” terror module.

The accused, Dr Muzammil Ganai, Dr Adeel Rather, Dr Shaheena Saeed and Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay were produced before the court upon the expiry of their four-day NIA custody granted earlier this week. Proceedings were held under tight security at Patiala House Courts, and the media was not permitted inside.

Another accused, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla, was also brought before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna to authenticate his voice sample. Malla, a resident of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested in Delhi on 9 December and is the eighth person taken into custody so far.

Agency Says Malla Hid Evidence

According to the NIA, Malla allegedly sheltered the now-deceased Umar Un Nabi, who investigators say drove the explosives-laden Hyundai i20 that blew up outside the Red Fort, killing 15 people and injuring several others. The agency also accuses him of destroying evidence linked to the attack.

The NIA earlier said the terror module, reportedly led by a group of medical professionals, had been searching for a suicide bomber since last year, with Umar believed to be the principal planner of the operation.

Investigation Continues Chasing Leads

Investigators continue to chase multiple leads across several states in coordination with local police, as efforts intensify to identify and track others involved in the bombing. The case, which has shaken security agencies, has now resulted in eight arrests as the probe enters a crucial phase.