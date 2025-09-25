PAK vs BAN Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

After facing India, who won and qualified for the final, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium yesterday, Bangladesh is set to be in action yet again later today.

This time, they take on their previous opponent's arch rival, Pakistan, in a contest that has much at stake. Those eager for the fixture can check out live streaming and TV Broadcast details ahead:

How to watch PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4 Match

Asia Cup Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming

The live stream of the PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash will be available on the Sony LIV app and website on September 25, 2025.

Please note that streaming access requires an active Sony LIV subscription.

For other regions:

UAE - StarzPlay

MENA - StarzPlay

USA - Willow TV App

Australia - Kayo Sports

Sri Lanka - Dialog ViU

Bangladesh - Toffee, Tapmad

Pakistan - Tapmad, Myco

Asia Cup Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh TV Broadcast

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 encounter will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels across India on TV.

For other regions:

UAE - CricLife, CricLife Max

MENA - CricLife, CricLife Max

Oman - Oman TV Sports

USA - Willow TV

Australia - N/A

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV, TV-1

Bangladesh - Gazi TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports HD

PAK vs BAN Match Time

Toss : 7:30 PM IST





Match Start : 8:00 PM IST

Although this is a Super 4 match like any other, the greater context makes it almost a semi final or sorts.

Both teams are on the same number of points, and with this being their last match, the winner will straightaway book a berth in the final.

Pakistan enter the contest as the slightly stronger side on paper, though Bangladesh will be eyeing an upset to keep their campaign alive, and enter the Asia Cup final against India.

PAK vs BAN: Asia Cup 2025 Full Squads

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Bangladesh - Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin