HomeSportsCricketODI World Cup 2027: BCCI To Decide On Future Of Kohli And Rohit Soon

ODI World Cup 2027: BCCI To Decide On Future Of Kohli And Rohit Soon

As Indian cricket enters a transitional phase, the futures of Kohli and Rohit will be a focal point in shaping the road to 2027.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 09:30 AM (IST)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain two of the most iconic figures in modern ODI cricket. However, their future with Team India is currently uncertain.

Since India’s Champions Trophy triumph a few months ago, the duo hasn't featured in international fixtures. With retirements already announced from Tests and T20Is, ODIs are now the only format where they are still active.

At 36 and 38 respectively, Kohli and Sharma are moving towards the twilight of their careers, and questions are being raised about their availability and fitness for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is still over two years away.

There is speculation that the veteran pair could return to the Indian lineup for the upcoming ODI series against Australia and later against South Africa.

Additionally, six more ODIs — three each against New Zealand and England — are scheduled between January and July 2026. However, these limited opportunities may not be enough to build sustained momentum for a 2027 World Cup run.

Call on Future to Be Made Soon

According to a source who spoke to PTI, internal discussions about their roles going forward are expected in the near future.

“Yes, it will be discussed soon. We still have more than two years for the next World Cup (November 2027). Both Kohli and Rohit will be pushing 40 by then, so, there has to be a clear plan ahead for the big event as our last win was in 2011. We also need to try out a few youngsters in time.” the source said.

Retirement Not to Be Imposed

The source emphasized that there will be no pressure on either player to step away from the game.

“Look, both Kohli and Rohit have made huge contributions to white ball cricket for the team and the sport in general. They have achieved almost everything. So, I don’t think nobody’s going to force their hand, but there will be some honest and professional conversations before the next ODI cycle starts to see where they stand mentally and physically. It depends on that,” he added.

As Indian cricket enters a transitional phase, the futures of Kohli and Rohit will be a focal point in shaping the road to 2027.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli BCCI ROHIT SHARMA ODI World Cup ODI World Cup 2027
