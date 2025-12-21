Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketConway Creates History! First New Zealand Batter To Hit Double Ton & Century In Single Test

Conway Creates History! First New Zealand Batter To Hit Double Ton & Century In Single Test

Conway’s marathon first-innings knock laid the foundation for New Zealand’s commanding total of 575 for 8. The West Indies responded with a spirited effort, posting 420 all out.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mount Maunganui: Devon Conway etched his name into New Zealand cricket history with a rare and outstanding feat during the third and final Test against the West Indies at Bay Oval as the left-handed opener became the first New Zealander to score both a double-century and a century in the same Test match.

Conway followed up his magnificent 227 in the first innings with a composed 100 in the second, reaching the milestone shortly before tea on Day 4.

With these innings, the 34-year-old joined an elite club, becoming only the 10th player in Test history to achieve the double of a double-hundred and a hundred in a single match. His performance places him alongside iconic names such as Brian Lara, Graham Gooch, Kumar Sangakkara, Marnus Labuschagne, and Shubman Gill.

Conway’s marathon first-innings knock laid the foundation for New Zealand’s commanding total of 575 for 8. The West Indies responded with a spirited effort, posting 420 all out.

This century was Conway’s seventh in Test cricket, further underlining his consistency at the highest level. Meanwhile, New Zealand hold a 1–0 lead in the three-match series, having drawn the opening Test in Christchurch before claiming a nine-wicket victory in Wellington.

The opener was dismissed on the third ball after tea when Jayden Seales took a great catch at deep mid-wicket off Kavem Hodge. Conway positioned himself and pulled the ball towards deep mid-wicket, with the ball travelling flat. Seales moved to his left, leapt, and caught it expertly with both hands.

His partner Latham, was also dismissed soon after reaching the three-figure mark, with the same duo of Hodge and Seales doing the job for the Windies. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra were racing to their half-centuries just when Latham signalled for declaration as the hosts posted a 462-run target for the visitors to chase.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
New Zealand Vs West Indies New Zealand Cricket Devon Conway Nz Vs Wi Test Devon Conway Stats
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
India
PM Modi Interacts With Assam Students Aboard Cruise Ship On Brahmaputra
PM Modi Interacts With Assam Students Aboard Cruise Ship On Brahmaputra
World
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Civic Poll Results Today: Counting To Begin At 10 AM; Key Battles In Baramati, Vidarbha
Maharashtra Civic Poll Results Today: Counting To Begin At 10 AM; Key Battles In Baramati, Vidarbha
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget