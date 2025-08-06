Not Gill, Not Root: Unexpected Hero Scores Most Fifties In IND-ENG Series

The recently concluded five-match Test series between India and England proved to be a riveting contest, ending in a 2-2 draw with one match resulting in a stalemate.

Both teams had their moments of dominance, but the series stood out for some stellar individual performances — particularly from Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja Leads in Half-Centuries

Among the top performers, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja emerged as a standout. The 36-year-old showcased remarkable consistency with the bat, registering five half-centuries across IND vs ENG Test series — the most by any player from either side.

He also added a well-crafted century to his name, scored during the fourth Test in Manchester.

One of Ravindra Jadeja’s most impactful outings came during the Edgbaston Test, where he scored 89 runs in the first innings and followed it up with 69 in the second, displaying his ability to hold the innings together under pressure.

A Series to Remember with the Bat

Across the five Tests, Jadeja accumulated 516 runs in 10 innings, boasting an impressive average of 86 — the highest among all batters in the series. His top score was an unbeaten 107, and notably, he remained not out in four innings.

Jadeja faced a total of 937 deliveries, hitting 53 boundaries and six sixes, underlining his resilience and temperament in challenging situations.

A Senior Player Who Stepped Up

With several key players missing from the Indian squad during the series, Jadeja rose to the occasion, delivering mature and match-defining performances. Whether it was with the bat or through his controlled bowling spells, he continually pulled India out of tough spots, fulfilling his role as a senior player with distinction.

Jadeja's unwanted record

Despite enjoying a successful tour of England, Ravindra Jadeja ended up on the wrong side of history. England’s Joe Root became the first batter in Test cricket to score over 600 runs against a single bowler — and that bowler was none other than Jadeja.