Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketNot Gill, Not Root: Unexpected Hero Scores Most Fifties In IND-ENG Series

Not Gill, Not Root: Unexpected Hero Scores Most Fifties In IND-ENG Series

Both India and England had their moments of dominance, but the series stood out for some stellar individual performances — particularly from one senior Indian player.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 03:29 PM (IST)

The recently concluded five-match Test series between India and England proved to be a riveting contest, ending in a 2-2 draw with one match resulting in a stalemate.

Both teams had their moments of dominance, but the series stood out for some stellar individual performances — particularly from Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja Leads in Half-Centuries

Among the top performers, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja emerged as a standout. The 36-year-old showcased remarkable consistency with the bat, registering five half-centuries across IND vs ENG Test series — the most by any player from either side.

He also added a well-crafted century to his name, scored during the fourth Test in Manchester.

One of Ravindra Jadeja’s most impactful outings came during the Edgbaston Test, where he scored 89 runs in the first innings and followed it up with 69 in the second, displaying his ability to hold the innings together under pressure.

A Series to Remember with the Bat

Across the five Tests, Jadeja accumulated 516 runs in 10 innings, boasting an impressive average of 86 — the highest among all batters in the series. His top score was an unbeaten 107, and notably, he remained not out in four innings.

Jadeja faced a total of 937 deliveries, hitting 53 boundaries and six sixes, underlining his resilience and temperament in challenging situations.

A Senior Player Who Stepped Up

With several key players missing from the Indian squad during the series, Jadeja rose to the occasion, delivering mature and match-defining performances. Whether it was with the bat or through his controlled bowling spells, he continually pulled India out of tough spots, fulfilling his role as a senior player with distinction.

Jadeja's unwanted record

Despite enjoying a successful tour of England, Ravindra Jadeja ended up on the wrong side of history. England’s Joe Root became the first batter in Test cricket to score over 600 runs against a single bowler — and that bowler was none other than Jadeja.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Joe Root Shubman Gill IND Vs ENG Series IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget