Explorer
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Additionally, Orry (Orhan Awatramani) received a summons to appear before the ANC's Ghatkopar unit on Wednesday for interrogation related to the same investigation.
Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has issued a summons to Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhant Kapoor, in connection with a ₹252-crore drugs investigation. He has been asked to appear before the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit on Tuesday to record his statement.
According to sources, the ANC has also served a second summons to Orry (Orhan Awatramani), instructing him to visit the same Ghatkopar unit on Wednesday for questioning.
