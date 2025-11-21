Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case

Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has issued a summons to Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhant Kapoor, in connection with a ₹252-crore drugs investigation. He has been asked to appear before the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit on Tuesday to record his statement.

According to sources, the ANC has also served a second summons to Orry (Orhan Awatramani), instructing him to visit the same Ghatkopar unit on Wednesday for questioning.