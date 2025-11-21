Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case

Additionally, Orry (Orhan Awatramani) received a summons to appear before the ANC's Ghatkopar unit on Wednesday for interrogation related to the same investigation.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has issued a summons to Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhant Kapoor, in connection with a ₹252-crore drugs investigation. He has been asked to appear before the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit on Tuesday to record his statement.

According to sources, the ANC has also served a second summons to Orry (Orhan Awatramani), instructing him to visit the same Ghatkopar unit on Wednesday for questioning.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 06:57 PM (IST)
Drugs Case Mumbai News Siddhant Kapoor Orry
