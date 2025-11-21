Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi, Australian PM Albanese Meet On Sidelines Of G20, Defence, Trade & Security In Focus

PM Modi, Australian PM Albanese Meet On Sidelines Of G20, Defence, Trade & Security In Focus

They pledged to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts. Earlier, foreign ministers discussed bilateral cooperation and a free Indo-Pacific.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 11:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Johannesburg, Nov 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in in Johannesburg and the two leaders took stock of progress in cooperation in diverse areas, including defence and security, critical minerals, trade & investment and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi met Albanese hours after he arrived in South Africa to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

"Both leaders expressed satisfaction on substantial deepening and diversification of our ties as we mark 5 years of - Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post.

He said that the two leaders took stock of progress in cooperation in diverse areas, including defence and security, critical minerals, trade & investment, education and people-to-people contacts, and discussed ways to further expand multifaceted bilateral cooperation in these and new areas.

"They also committed to strengthen global fight against terrorism," he said.

Albanese expressed condolences over the recent terrorist attack in Delhi and the bus accident in Saudi Arabia, in which several Indians were killed.

"We have much to discuss, and our relationship is very strong," he said.

"I think the economic relationship we can strengthen further, and our defence and security ties are also very important going forward. And I look forward to our discussion today," Albanese added.

Later, in a social media post, Albanese said Australia and India are "great friends and partners".

"From trade, defence and security to education and clean energy our relationship is fundamentally important. Wonderful to catch up with my friend Prime Minister Modi ahead of the G20 Summit," he added.

A day earlier, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi, and they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and progress under different pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two ministers co-chaired the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) in Delhi.

The two ministers also exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific and affirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 11:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Antony Albanese
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
India
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
News
Nitish Hands Over Home Ministry To BJP, Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge: Full List Of Portfolios
Nitish Hands Over Home Ministry To BJP, Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge: Full List Of Portfolios
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Tejas Jet Crash Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget