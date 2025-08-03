MS Dhoni Breaks Silence On IPL 2026 Plans, What His Doctor Told Him

Since the conclusion of IPL 2025, one question has dominated fans' minds — will Mahendra Singh Dhoni return for IPL 2026 or has he played his last game?

Whenever Dhoni is asked about his future in the league, he tends to dodge the topic.

However, during a recent public appearance, he finally shared what his doctor has advised him — and the response is both amusing and insightful. A video clip of his statement is now widely circulating on social media.

Doctor's Advice: "You Can Play... With Your Eyes"

In the viral video, Dhoni is seen sharing a light-hearted yet telling remark. He said, “The doctor told me I can continue playing cricket for the next five years — but only with my eyes. The rest of the body hasn’t been cleared.” He added with a smile, “But I can’t play cricket just with my eyes.”

The remark, while humorous, hints at Dhoni's understanding of the physical toll professional cricket takes and the limitations age and injuries bring, despite his strong hand-eye coordination.

Batting Order Concerns Addressed

The legendary CSK captain also spoke about Chennai Super Kings' performance and concerns going into the next season.

He admitted the team had worries regarding their batting lineup, especially after injuries impacted key players. However, with Ruturaj Gaikwad recovering and set to return, Dhoni said the team’s batting unit is now looking much more balanced. “We were a bit concerned about the batting order. But now, with Ruturaj coming back fit, I think we're settled,” he noted.

CSK’s Tough Season in 2025

CSK had a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025, managing to win just 4 out of 14 matches. With 10 losses, the five-time champions finished last on the points table — a rare low for the franchise. As preparations begin for the next season, Chennai will be eager to bounce back and reclaim their former glory.

Whether Dhoni returns as a player or not, his influence on the team and fans remains unmatched. For now, the wait continues.