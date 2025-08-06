Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Mohammed Siraj Returns Home After Match-Winning Spell At The Oval

Watch: Mohammed Siraj Returns Home After Match-Winning Spell At The Oval

Siraj picked up a remarkable five-wicket haul in the second innings and ended the match with nine wickets in total.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 12:04 PM (IST)

Mohammed Siraj received a hero's welcome as he returned to his hometown from London on Monday. The fast bowler played a crucial role in India’s thrilling six-run win against England in the fifth Test at The Oval, securing a 2-2 draw in five-match IND vs ENG Test series.

Siraj picked up a remarkable five-wicket haul in the second innings and ended the match with nine wickets in total. His match-winning performance earned him the ‘Player of the Match’ award and widespread praise from fans and cricket experts alike.

Siraj Gets Grand Welcome in Hyderabad

Siraj compared to legend Kapil Dev

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion with a match-winning performance that sealed India’s dramatic six-run victory over England in the final Test at The Oval.

Siraj was in lethal form, snaring four wickets in the first innings before returning with a sensational five-wicket haul in the second to decimate the English batting order.

On Day 5, England needed just 35 more runs to chase down a challenging 374-run target, while India required four wickets to level the series. With clouds looming and light drizzle sweeping through London, Siraj and Prasidh Krishna delivered fiery spells that sliced through the English tailenders, clinching a thrilling win and levelling the five-match series 2-2.

The performance didn’t go unnoticed. Among many admirers, Yograj Singh, father of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, was full of praise for Siraj. Drawing parallels with India’s legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, Yograj remarked that Siraj’s bowling revived memories of the iconic pacer’s brilliance on the field.

"The way our players have played, it was amazing to watch. The way Mohammed Siraj bowled, he reminded me of Kapil Dev. The captaincy of Shubman Gill was mature. It did not seem at all that he was a captain for the first time," Yograj told ANI.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj IND Vs ENG 5th Test IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Uttarakhand Cloudburst Washes Out Uttarkashi-Harsil Road: VIDEO
Uttarakhand Cloudburst Washes Out Uttarkashi-Harsil Road: VIDEO
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur Talks About Feeling ‘Full-Hearted’ Amid Dating Rumours With Dhanush
Mrunal Thakur Talks About Feeling ‘Full-Hearted’ Amid Dating Rumours With Dhanush
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Unique Fusion of Kuchipudi Dance and Hindustani Music Enchants Delhi Audience | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Heavy Rain in Uttarakhand Causes Havoc; Schools Closed in Five Districts | ABP NEWS
Cloudburst Disaster in Dharali: Search Continues for Missing as Over 130 Saved | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Pushkar Singh Dhami Monitors Relief Efforts After Dharali Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Find Out ! What Is the Extent of Damage After the Tragic Cloudburst Sweeps Through Dharali? | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget