Watch: Mohammed Siraj Returns Home After Match-Winning Spell At The Oval

Mohammed Siraj received a hero's welcome as he returned to his hometown from London on Monday. The fast bowler played a crucial role in India’s thrilling six-run win against England in the fifth Test at The Oval, securing a 2-2 draw in five-match IND vs ENG Test series.

Siraj picked up a remarkable five-wicket haul in the second innings and ended the match with nine wickets in total. His match-winning performance earned him the ‘Player of the Match’ award and widespread praise from fans and cricket experts alike.

Siraj Gets Grand Welcome in Hyderabad

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Cricketer Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) returned to his hometown from London earlier today. Siraj grabbed a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the fifth Test at The Oval as India defeated England by six runs in a thriller to draw the series 2-2 on… pic.twitter.com/QiGhI5jAIK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2025

Siraj compared to legend Kapil Dev

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion with a match-winning performance that sealed India’s dramatic six-run victory over England in the final Test at The Oval.

Siraj was in lethal form, snaring four wickets in the first innings before returning with a sensational five-wicket haul in the second to decimate the English batting order.

On Day 5, England needed just 35 more runs to chase down a challenging 374-run target, while India required four wickets to level the series. With clouds looming and light drizzle sweeping through London, Siraj and Prasidh Krishna delivered fiery spells that sliced through the English tailenders, clinching a thrilling win and levelling the five-match series 2-2.

The performance didn’t go unnoticed. Among many admirers, Yograj Singh, father of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, was full of praise for Siraj. Drawing parallels with India’s legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, Yograj remarked that Siraj’s bowling revived memories of the iconic pacer’s brilliance on the field.

"The way our players have played, it was amazing to watch. The way Mohammed Siraj bowled, he reminded me of Kapil Dev. The captaincy of Shubman Gill was mature. It did not seem at all that he was a captain for the first time," Yograj told ANI.