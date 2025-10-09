Mohammed Shami Contradicts Agarkar: 'I'm Fully Fit To Play For India'

India’s seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami has put an end to ongoing speculation regarding his fitness, confirming that he is fully fit and ready for selection, even though he has been left out of India’s T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming Australia tour.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 35-year-old pacer clarified that the final say on team selection lies with the selectors, captain, and coach — but he remains prepared to represent India whenever given the chance.

“Whether I get selected or not is not in my hands. The decision of selection is taken by the selection committee, the captain and the coach. If they want to select or give more time, it’s in their hands. But I am ready,” said Shami.

Shami’s remarks came shortly after chief selector Ajit Agarkar offered a different perspective on his absence from India’s recent white-ball squads. Agarkar, while addressing the media, mentioned that there had been no recent updates about Shami and emphasized his limited match time in recent years.

"I don't have an update. I think he has not played a lot of cricket in the last 2-3 years. I think he's played one match for Bengal and one for the Duleep Trophy. So as a performer, we know what he can do, but he will need to play some cricket," Agarkar had said.

The Bengal speedster last appeared for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand. While he began that tournament impressively — picking up a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh — his performances dipped slightly before he bounced back with a three-wicket display in the semifinal against Australia and a wicket in the final.

Addressing questions over his current form and fitness, Shami pointed to his domestic performances, including a 35-over spell in the Duleep Trophy, as proof of his preparedness and rhythm.

“My practice is going well, my fitness is going well. I’ll try to do much better because the more time you spend away from the ground, you need to be motivated more. You have to do more hard work,” he added.

Although his non-selection continues the trend of resting senior players, Shami’s experience and ability to deliver in key matches keep him firmly in the reckoning for future assignments.

In encouraging news for fans, Shami has been included in Bengal’s squad for the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season, set to begin on October 15. The team will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, as confirmed by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Wednesday.