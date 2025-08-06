Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMohammad Siraj's BCCI Salary, Net Worth: What Indian Pacer Earns

Mohammad Siraj's BCCI Salary, Net Worth: What Indian Pacer Earns

Let’s take a look at how much Mohammed Siraj earns from cricket and beyond.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 12:16 PM (IST)

Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj has been in the spotlight after his impressive performance against England in the recent 5-match Test series.

His ability to consistently trouble the English batters and emerge as the highest wicket-taker in the series has earned him immense praise.

Let’s take a look at how much he earns from cricket and beyond.

BCCI Salary Structure for Mohammad Siraj

Being one of the top-performing bowlers in the country, Siraj is part of BCCI’s Grade A contract list, which entitles him to an annual salary of ₹5 crore. In addition to the retainer, he receives a match fee for every game he plays — ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I.

BCCI also rewards players with bonuses for special performances, such as ₹5 lakh for a five-wicket haul.

IPL Income: Bigger Than BCCI Salary?

While the BCCI pays handsomely, most Indian players earn more through the Indian Premier League (IPL). Siraj was picked up by the Gujarat Titans in a mega auction, where he bagged a lucrative deal of ₹12.25 crore per season — more than double his annual BCCI pay.

Brand Endorsements Add to His Fortune

Apart from cricket, Siraj is also a popular face for endorsements. He has partnered with several high-profile brands like My11Circle, Thums Up, CoinSwitch Kuber, SG Cricket, Nippon Paints, and MyFitness, adding significantly to his income.

Mohammad Siraj's Estimated Net Worth

Having represented India in all three formats since 2019, Siraj has built a successful career. Though there's no official confirmation, his total net worth is estimated to be around ₹57 crore, according to various media reports. This includes earnings from BCCI, IPL, brand endorsements, and investments.

When will Siraj return to play for India?

India's next assignment is Asia Cup 2025 in September. But there are rumors that Siraj and Bumrah might be rested for the tournament. 

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Siraj BCCI Mohammad Siraj Salary Mohammad Siraj Income Mohammad Siraj Net Worth
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Cities
Uttarakhand Cloudburst Washes Out Uttarkashi-Harsil Road: VIDEO
Uttarakhand Cloudburst Washes Out Uttarkashi-Harsil Road: VIDEO
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Unique Fusion of Kuchipudi Dance and Hindustani Music Enchants Delhi Audience | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Heavy Rain in Uttarakhand Causes Havoc; Schools Closed in Five Districts | ABP NEWS
Cloudburst Disaster in Dharali: Search Continues for Missing as Over 130 Saved | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Pushkar Singh Dhami Monitors Relief Efforts After Dharali Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Find Out ! What Is the Extent of Damage After the Tragic Cloudburst Sweeps Through Dharali? | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget