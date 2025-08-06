Mohammad Siraj's BCCI Salary, Net Worth: What Indian Pacer Earns

Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj has been in the spotlight after his impressive performance against England in the recent 5-match Test series.

His ability to consistently trouble the English batters and emerge as the highest wicket-taker in the series has earned him immense praise.

Let’s take a look at how much he earns from cricket and beyond.

BCCI Salary Structure for Mohammad Siraj

Being one of the top-performing bowlers in the country, Siraj is part of BCCI’s Grade A contract list, which entitles him to an annual salary of ₹5 crore. In addition to the retainer, he receives a match fee for every game he plays — ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I.

BCCI also rewards players with bonuses for special performances, such as ₹5 lakh for a five-wicket haul.

IPL Income: Bigger Than BCCI Salary?

While the BCCI pays handsomely, most Indian players earn more through the Indian Premier League (IPL). Siraj was picked up by the Gujarat Titans in a mega auction, where he bagged a lucrative deal of ₹12.25 crore per season — more than double his annual BCCI pay.

Brand Endorsements Add to His Fortune

Apart from cricket, Siraj is also a popular face for endorsements. He has partnered with several high-profile brands like My11Circle, Thums Up, CoinSwitch Kuber, SG Cricket, Nippon Paints, and MyFitness, adding significantly to his income.

Mohammad Siraj's Estimated Net Worth

Having represented India in all three formats since 2019, Siraj has built a successful career. Though there's no official confirmation, his total net worth is estimated to be around ₹57 crore, according to various media reports. This includes earnings from BCCI, IPL, brand endorsements, and investments.

When will Siraj return to play for India?

India's next assignment is Asia Cup 2025 in September. But there are rumors that Siraj and Bumrah might be rested for the tournament.