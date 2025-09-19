Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has just taken his 100th T20 International wicket. He hadn't received a lot of game time in recent months, and was stuck at 99 wickets for quite some time.

The Men in Blue were playing Oman tonight at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in their final group stage fixture at the ACC Asia Cup 2025. Arshdeep hadn't been featured in their first two outings at the tournament, which were against the hosts, UAE, and arch rivals, Pakistan.

Having already qualified for the Super 4s stage (along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh), the defendings champions made two changes to the playing XI, resting Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy, and throwing Harshit Rana with Arshdeep into the mix.

Arshdeep becomes the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in T20Is.

Arshdeep had debuted for the Indian national cricket team back in July 2022 against England, and notably, picked 2 wickets in that match itself. The 26 year old went on to represent his country on many occasions, and has even been to two ICC T20 World Cups, winning the 2024 edition under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

The Men in Blue are now led by Suryakumar Yadav in the shortest format, and is currently competing at the ACC Asia Cup. They faced Oman in Abu Dhabi tonight, which was Arshdeep's first outing at the tournament this year.

Contrary to expectations, Oman's batsmen were giving a tough fight to the Indian bowlers while chasing 189. Kuldeep Yadav provided the first breakthrough of the innings, and Arshdeep's 100th T20I wicket is also vital in keeping the opponents at bay.

For those wondering, he picked the wicket of Vinayak Shukla in the 20th over of the match, which was his fourth over, rendering the score 155-4 at the time.

