Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketLatest ICC T20 Rankings: Varun Chakravarthy Crowned No.1, Kuldeep Yadav Jumps Multiple Spots

Latest ICC T20 Rankings: Varun Chakravarthy Crowned No.1, Kuldeep Yadav Jumps Multiple Spots

Varun Chakravarthy delivered standout spells, conceding just four runs with one wicket against the UAE, and following up with 1/24 in four overs against Pakistan.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 02:47 PM (IST)

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has climbed to the top of the ICC T20I bowling rankings, becoming the world’s No.1 for the first time in his career.

ICC released its updated list on Tuesday, September 17. His rise follows impressive Asia Cup 2025 performances, while teammate Kuldeep Yadav also made remarkable progress, jumping from 37th to 23rd.

In batting, Abhishek Sharma retained the No.1 spot, though Tilak Verma slipped two places.

Varun Chakravarthy Claims Top Spot

34-year-old Varun delivered standout spells, conceding just four runs with one wicket against the UAE, and following up with 1/24 in four overs against Pakistan.

His consistency helped him leap three places to No.1 with a rating of 733, overtaking New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy, who dropped to second. India’s Ravi Bishnoi also features in the top 10, though he slipped two places to No.8.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Big Leap

Kuldeep Yadav has stormed up the rankings after his sensational run in the Asia Cup.

With a rating of 604, he now sits at 23rd after jumping 16 spots. The left-arm spinner bagged 4/7 against the UAE and 3/18 versus Pakistan, earning Player of the Match in both encounters.

Varun and Kuldeep, both spinners, are excellent wicket-takers with similar strengths, but Kuldeep has more volume & longevity in T20Is.

Chakravarthy’s strike rates & match-turning performances in specific tournaments have pushed him to the top in recent ranking updates.

Economy rates are close, but Chakravarthy marginally edges Kuldeep in a few recent spells.

Kuldeep, with over 40 T20Is, has the edge in experience and wickets, boasting more than 70 scalps with an average of around 13.5 and an economy close to 7.

Varun, though relatively new with under 20 T20Is, has impressed with his control and consistency, taking over 30 wickets at an average of about 14.2 and an economy under 7.

What's next for India in Asia Cup?

India will play their last Group A match against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Having already qualified for the Super Four, this gives India a chance to rotate their squad and manage player workload.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Varun Chakravarthy Kuldeep Yadav ICC ICC T20 Rankings Latest ICC T20 Rankings
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
India
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Congress Pushes For 'Good' Seats, Puts Mahagathbandhan Talks On Edge: Report
Bihar Polls: Congress Pushes For 'Good' Seats, Puts Mahagathbandhan Talks On Edge: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Mainstreaming The Northeast: Modi’s Vision Reshapes India's Forgotten Frontier
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget