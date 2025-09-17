Latest ICC T20 Rankings: Varun Chakravarthy Crowned No.1, Kuldeep Yadav Jumps Multiple Spots

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has climbed to the top of the ICC T20I bowling rankings, becoming the world’s No.1 for the first time in his career.

ICC released its updated list on Tuesday, September 17. His rise follows impressive Asia Cup 2025 performances, while teammate Kuldeep Yadav also made remarkable progress, jumping from 37th to 23rd.

In batting, Abhishek Sharma retained the No.1 spot, though Tilak Verma slipped two places.

Varun Chakravarthy Claims Top Spot

34-year-old Varun delivered standout spells, conceding just four runs with one wicket against the UAE, and following up with 1/24 in four overs against Pakistan.

His consistency helped him leap three places to No.1 with a rating of 733, overtaking New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy, who dropped to second. India’s Ravi Bishnoi also features in the top 10, though he slipped two places to No.8.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Big Leap

Kuldeep Yadav has stormed up the rankings after his sensational run in the Asia Cup.

With a rating of 604, he now sits at 23rd after jumping 16 spots. The left-arm spinner bagged 4/7 against the UAE and 3/18 versus Pakistan, earning Player of the Match in both encounters.

Varun and Kuldeep, both spinners, are excellent wicket-takers with similar strengths, but Kuldeep has more volume & longevity in T20Is.

Chakravarthy’s strike rates & match-turning performances in specific tournaments have pushed him to the top in recent ranking updates.

Economy rates are close, but Chakravarthy marginally edges Kuldeep in a few recent spells.

Kuldeep, with over 40 T20Is, has the edge in experience and wickets, boasting more than 70 scalps with an average of around 13.5 and an economy close to 7.

Varun, though relatively new with under 20 T20Is, has impressed with his control and consistency, taking over 30 wickets at an average of about 14.2 and an economy under 7.

What's next for India in Asia Cup?

India will play their last Group A match against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Having already qualified for the Super Four, this gives India a chance to rotate their squad and manage player workload.