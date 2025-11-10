KL Rahul On Verge Of Outshining Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In IND vs SA Tests

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketKL Rahul On Verge Of Outshining Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In IND vs SA Tests

If KL Rahul manages to score centuries in two innings of this four-match series, he will surpass Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s tally of Test centuries against South Africa.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs South Africa Test series kicks off on November 14 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, offering KL Rahul a chance to etch his name higher in the record books. Fresh from a strong performance in the previous series, Rahul will look to carry that momentum forward.

Opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul has consistently provided solid starts for India. He notched a century against the West Indies under Shubman Gill’s captaincy and added two more in England.

If he manages to score centuries in two innings of this four-match series, Rahul will surpass Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s tally of Test centuries against South Africa, moving one step closer to joining the list of Indian greats.

Most Test centuries by an Indian against South Africa:

Sachin Tendulkar – 7

Virender Sehwag – 5

Mohammad Azharuddin – 4

Rohit Sharma – 3

Ajinkya Rahane – 3

Virat Kohli – 3

KL Rahul – 2*

With both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket, Rahul can equal their record with a single century or surpass them with two, moving to fourth place on this elite list.

KL Rahul vs South Africa – Test stats

In seven Tests against South Africa, Rahul has accumulated 369 runs in 13 innings at an average of 28.38. He is also on the verge of surpassing former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, who scored 409 runs in six Tests against South Africa, needing just 41 more runs to claim the top spot among Indian run-scorers versus the Proteas.

Here’s the complete schedule for South Africa national cricket team tour of India in 2025:

Test Series

1st Test: Fri 14 Nov 2025: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 9:30 AM IST - Venue: New Delhi

2nd Test: Sat 22 Nov 2025: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 9:30 AM IST - Venue: Guwahati

ODI Series

1st ODI: Sun 30 Nov 2025, 1:30 PM IST - Venue: Ranchi

2nd ODI: Wed 03 Dec 2025, 1:30 PM IST - Venue: Raipur

3rd ODI: Sat 06 Dec 2025, 1:30 PM IST - Venue: Visakhapatnam

T20I Series

1st T20I: Tue 09 Dec 2025, 7:00 PM IST - Venue: Cuttack

2nd T20I: Thu 11 Dec 2025, 7:00 PM IST - Venue: New Chandigarh

3rd T20I: Sun 14 Dec 2025, 7:00 PM IST - Venue: Dharamsala

4th T20I: Wed 17 Dec 2025, 7:00 PM IST - Venue: Lucknow

5th T20I: Fri 19 Dec 2025, 7:00 PM IST - Venue: Ahmedabad

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli India Vs South Africa ROHIT SHARMA KL Rahul IND Vs SA Tests SA VS IND
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' From Tariff Revenues: When And How Can Americans Get It?
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Over 'Doctored' Trump Speech In Documentary
