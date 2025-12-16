KKR Lands Cameron Green In Record-Breaking ₹25.2 Cr Bid; Player's Payout Capped At ₹18 Cr

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketKKR Lands Cameron Green In Record-Breaking ₹25.2 Cr Bid; Player's Payout Capped At ₹18 Cr

KKR's mega bid makes Green the most expensive overseas player in the league’s history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction witnessed an unprecedented bidding war for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was finally secured by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a phenomenal ₹25.20 crore.

This makes him the most expensive overseas player in the league’s history and underlines KKR's strategic intent to bolster their squad with a world-class pace-bowling all-rounder, filling a critical gap in their middle order.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings were locked in a fierce bidding battle for Cameron Green, but the Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR ultimately secured the all-rounder for an astonishing ₹25.20 crore. With this purchase, Green surpassed the previous record held by fellow Australian Mitchell Starc (₹24.75 crore, IPL 2024, KKR) to become the most expensive foreign player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Green's salary strictly capped at ₹18 crore

However, despite the massive winning bid, Green will not receive the full amount. Due to the BCCI's "Maximum Fee Rule" for overseas players in mini-auctions, his final salary is strictly capped at ₹18 crore.

The remaining ₹7.20 crore (the difference between the winning bid and the salary cap) will be deposited into BCCI Players' Welfare Fund.

This regulation, put in place to enforce financial discipline and prevent inflation in overseas player prices, ensures the franchise pays the full amount from their purse, but the player's take-home pay is limited.

The 26-year-old enters KKR setup following two successful IPL campaigns. Green began his IPL journey in 2023 with Mumbai Indians (MI), who paid ₹17.5 crore for him. After an impressive season, he was traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2024 season.

In his IPL career spanning 29 matches, Green has amassed 707 runs at a striking average of 41.59 and a strike rate exceeding 153, including a century. With the ball, he has contributed 16 wickets, providing valuable balance and versatility that KKR desperately needs.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
