Jasprit Bumrah Hits Major Milestone! Joint Fastest Indian To 50 Test Wickets at Home

Jasprit Bumrah has equalled a major, and very impressive Test cricket record for India. He is now the fastest Indian to take 50 wickets at home in the longest format of the game, alongside veteran Javagal Srinath.

Both achieved this feat in 24 innings. While Srinath retired from international cricket all the way back in 2003, Bumrah is currently playing a Test match against West Indies at Ahmedabad.

He picked 3 wickets for 42 runs in the first innings, which helped his team in restricting the batting side for just 162 runs. Given the form he looks to be in, he might as well increase his wicket tally for the match in the second innings.

Jasprit Bumrah Test Cricket Stats

While Bumrah has just hit 50 Test wickets at home, he has taken a total of 222 wickets overall in international Test cricket since his debut in January 2018 so far.

He has achieved these numbers in just 49 matches, including the first innings from the on-going India vs West Indies Test match. Within these 222 wickets are 15 five-wicket hauls.

Bumrah's best figures in a Test innings are 6 wickets for 27 runs, which interestingly, also came against the West Indies back in 2019.

Jasprit Bumrah: Stats in other formats

Jasprit Bumrah also boasts strong numbers in other cricket formats. For instance, he has taken 189 wickets in 89 matches, and 96 wickets in 75 matches in T20Is.

In the IPL, Bumrah has only represented the Mumbai Indians, playing 145 matches since his debut in 2013, taking 183 wickets. He is one of India’s premier fast bowlers, known for his deadly yorkers, unique action, and consistency across all formats.

He won the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup with India, and recently, lifted the Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan in the final. With Mumbai Indians, Bumrah has won the IPL title on 5 occasions.

