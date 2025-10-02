IND vs WI Test: Siraj, Bumrah Rattle West Indies, All Out For Just 162 In First Innings

India have had a really strong start to their first Test match against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.

Invited to bowl first, the home side have bundled their opponents for just 162 runs in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were the stars of the show as usual.

The former picked 4 wickets for 40 runs, and the latter with 3 wickets for 42 runs, clattering the stumps in signature fashion on two occasions.

Siraj on fire for India in Test Cricket

Mohammed Siraj has continued his blistering form from India's tour of England, now taking 4 wickets in the first Test match against West Indies at Ahmedabad.

His last outing in the whites came in the final Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy game, which India won to draw the series 2-2.

Siraj played an incredibly important role in the series, emerging as the highest wicket taker. In the last test match itself, he was instrumental in securing the victory for his team, which allowed them to level the series. These heroics resulted in him winning the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2025.

India vs West Indies Test: Story so far

West Indies won the toss and invited India to bowl first. However, the home side's bowling unit proved to be too much for the batting side as they lost quick wickets, ending the first session at 90/5.

Siraj took 4 wickets in that session, 3 in 24 balls alone, which just goes to show the kind of form the fast bowler is in this season.

Along with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, who was crowned Most Valuable Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup, and Washington Sundar, are also among the wicket-takers.

Notably, Akash Deep, who was another very important part of India's bowling unit in the England tour, is not a part of this series' squad. He has been selected for the Irani Cup's Rest of India squad instead.

