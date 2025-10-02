Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI Test: Siraj, Bumrah Rattle West Indies, All Out For Just 162 In First Innings

IND vs WI Test: Siraj, Bumrah Rattle West Indies, All Out For Just 162 In First Innings

India dominate West Indies in Ahmedabad Test, bowling them out for 162. Siraj and Bumrah lead the attack, continuing their fiery form from the England tour.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India have had a really strong start to their first Test match against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. 

Invited to bowl first, the home side have bundled their opponents for just 162 runs in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were the stars of the show as usual. 

The former picked 4 wickets for 40 runs, and the latter with 3 wickets for 42 runs, clattering the stumps in signature fashion on two occasions. 

Siraj on fire for India in Test Cricket

Mohammed Siraj has continued his blistering form from India's tour of England, now taking 4 wickets in the first Test match against West Indies at Ahmedabad. 

His last outing in the whites came in the final Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy game, which India won to draw the series 2-2. 

Siraj played an incredibly important role in the series, emerging as the highest wicket taker. In the last test match itself, he was instrumental in securing the victory for his team, which allowed them to level the series. These heroics resulted in him winning the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2025.

India vs West Indies Test: Story so far

West Indies won the toss and invited India to bowl first. However, the home side's bowling unit proved to be too much for the batting side as they lost quick wickets, ending the first session at 90/5.

Siraj took 4 wickets in that session, 3 in 24 balls alone, which just goes to show the kind of form the fast bowler is in this season.

Along with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, who was crowned Most Valuable Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup, and Washington Sundar, are also among the wicket-takers.

Notably, Akash Deep, who was another very important part of India's bowling unit in the England tour, is not a part of this series' squad. He has been selected for the Irani Cup's Rest of India squad instead.

Also Check: Watch - Gill Shares Cheeky Smile As Shastri Welcomes Andy Pycroft Post Asia Cup Row

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj Jasprit Bumrah India Vs West Indies LIVE CRICKET Score Bumrah Siraj India Test Match IND Vs WI IND Vs WI Live IND Vs WI Live Streaming IND Vs WI Score Siraj India Ind Vs Wi Test Match Test Match Live Score
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
12 Civilians Killed As Protests Against Pakistan Military Continue To Rock PoK
12 Civilians Killed As Protests Against Pakistan Military Continue To Rock PoK
India
'United Hindu Society Guarantees Safety', Says RSS Chief; Lauds Armed Forces In ‘Ops Sindoor’
'United Hindu Society Guarantees Safety', Says RSS Chief; Lauds Armed Forces In ‘Ops Sindoor’
World
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Missteps Could Redraw Borders, 'Road To Karachi Goes Via Sir Creek'
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Missteps Could Redraw Borders, 'Road To Karachi Goes Via Sir Creek'
World
'What A Joke': Pak Senator Slams Asim Munir For Rare Earth Minerals Pic With Trump
'What A Joke': Pak Senator Slams Asim Munir For Rare Earth Minerals Pic With Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget