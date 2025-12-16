From Unsold Shock To Crores: Liam Livingstone Gets Big Payday From SRH's Kavya Maran

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketFrom Unsold Shock To Crores: Liam Livingstone Gets Big Payday From SRH's Kavya Maran

LSG showed immense desire to acquire Livingstone, driving price past the ₹10 crore mark, but their purse constraints eventually proved fatal.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The unpredictable nature of IPL auction was never more apparent than in the case of English all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

After the surprising setback of going unsold during the initial marquee sets, the explosive batsman returned in the accelerated round to ignite a ferocious bidding war, ultimately landing with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a massive ₹13 crore.

Livingstone's failure to find a buyer in the first round had sent ripples of shock through the auction room, despite his proven reputation as one of T20 cricket’s most powerful hitters and a valuable dual-spin bowling option.

However, the momentary lull proved to be advantageous for franchises with deeper pockets remaining later in the day.

The second time his name was called, the pursuit was immediate and aggressive. The contest quickly narrowed down to a thrilling battle between SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

LSG showed immense desire to acquire the multi-skilled player, driving price past the ₹10 crore mark, but their purse constraints eventually proved fatal. Having exhausted a significant portion of their funds earlier, LSG were forced to withdraw, leaving path clear for SRH.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, this ₹13 crore acquisition is a strategic triumph. They have successfully added a world-class finisher to their batting lineup.

Livingstone’s overall IPL career statistics - over 1,000 runs at a phenomenal strike rate exceeding 158 - confirm his high-impact value. His ability to bowl both leg-spin and off-spin also provides the tactical flexibility that SRH's coaching staff, led by head coach Daniel Vettori, highly prioritizes.

SRH's key buys in IPL 2026 Auction (so far)

Liam Livingstone – ₹13.00 Crore

Shivam Mavi – ₹75 Lakh

Salil Arora – ₹1.50 Crore

Shivang Kumar – ₹30 Lakh

Sakib Hussain – ₹30 Lakh

Onkar Tarmale – ₹30 Lakh

Amit Kumar – ₹30 Lakh

Praful Hinge – ₹30 Lakh

Krains Fuletra – ₹30 Lakh

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Auction SRH Liam Livingstone IPL Kavya Maran IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Read more
