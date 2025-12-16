From Unsold Shock To Crores: Liam Livingstone Gets Big Payday From SRH's Kavya Maran

The unpredictable nature of IPL auction was never more apparent than in the case of English all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

After the surprising setback of going unsold during the initial marquee sets, the explosive batsman returned in the accelerated round to ignite a ferocious bidding war, ultimately landing with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a massive ₹13 crore.

Livingstone's failure to find a buyer in the first round had sent ripples of shock through the auction room, despite his proven reputation as one of T20 cricket’s most powerful hitters and a valuable dual-spin bowling option.

However, the momentary lull proved to be advantageous for franchises with deeper pockets remaining later in the day.

#SunrisersHyderabad outbid #LSG in a fierce bidding battle to bring in power-hitter Liam Livingstone for 13 Cr! 🧡💥



Big boost to Sunrisers Hyderabad⚡🔥#TATAIPLAuction 2026 | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/NZ92stKxPU pic.twitter.com/DoSQcDSNVc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 16, 2025

The second time his name was called, the pursuit was immediate and aggressive. The contest quickly narrowed down to a thrilling battle between SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

LSG showed immense desire to acquire the multi-skilled player, driving price past the ₹10 crore mark, but their purse constraints eventually proved fatal. Having exhausted a significant portion of their funds earlier, LSG were forced to withdraw, leaving path clear for SRH.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, this ₹13 crore acquisition is a strategic triumph. They have successfully added a world-class finisher to their batting lineup.

Livingstone’s overall IPL career statistics - over 1,000 runs at a phenomenal strike rate exceeding 158 - confirm his high-impact value. His ability to bowl both leg-spin and off-spin also provides the tactical flexibility that SRH's coaching staff, led by head coach Daniel Vettori, highly prioritizes.

SRH's key buys in IPL 2026 Auction (so far)

Liam Livingstone – ₹13.00 Crore

Shivam Mavi – ₹75 Lakh

Salil Arora – ₹1.50 Crore

Shivang Kumar – ₹30 Lakh

Sakib Hussain – ₹30 Lakh

Onkar Tarmale – ₹30 Lakh

Amit Kumar – ₹30 Lakh

Praful Hinge – ₹30 Lakh

Krains Fuletra – ₹30 Lakh