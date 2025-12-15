₹30 Crore For Cameron Green! Venkatesh Iyer To RCB Before IPL Auction

IPL 2026 mini-auction will take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16, with all ten franchises entering the room armed with a combined purse of around ₹237 crore.

Up to 77 players can be bought during the auction, but a day before the main event, a mock auction was organised to gauge potential bidding trends and player valuations. The exercise offered an early glimpse into how aggressively teams might spend.

Cameron Green tops IPL mock auction

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green emerged as the biggest draw in the mock auction. He attracted a massive bid of ₹30.50 crore, with Kolkata Knight Riders snapping him up. The figure underlined Green’s high demand as a multi-dimensional player who can contribute with both bat and ball.

Venkatesh Iyer finds a new suitor

Venkatesh Iyer was also sold in the mock auction, though at a much lower price compared to his previous deal. Royal Challengers Bangalore picked him up for ₹6 crore. In the last auction, Iyer had been bought by KKR for ₹23.75 crore, making his mock-auction valuation a talking point ahead of the real bidding.

CSK make smart picks

Chennai Super Kings were active in the mock auction as well. South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje was bought for ₹7.5 crore, while leg-spinner Rahul Chahar fetched a strong bid of ₹10 crore from the five-time champions.

While mock auctions don’t always reflect what happens on the actual auction day, the results have certainly set the tone. With big purses in play and several star names available, the real IPL 2026 mini-auction promises plenty of drama and surprises.

Which team has biggest purse in IPL auction?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the biggest purse for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction, with ₹64.30 crore remaining. This gives them the most flexibility to target top players. The auction will take place on December 16.