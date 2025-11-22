Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL Legends: Five Bowlers With Highest Wickets In IPL

IPL Legends: Five Bowlers With Highest Wickets In IPL

As of IPL 2025, Indian spinners dominate the list of the tournament’s top wicket-takers.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bowlers with most wickets in IPL: Since its inception, Indian Premier League (IPL) has served as a prominent stage for both pace bowlers and spinners to shine. Over the years, numerous Indian and international bowlers have turned games with their skillful bowling.

As of IPL 2025, Indian spinners dominate the list of the tournament’s top wicket-takers.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Leading the chart is Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has showcased his spin wizardry for Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and currently Rajasthan Royals. Chahal has claimed 221 wickets in 174 matches, with his best figures being 5/40 and eight four-wicket hauls. No other Indian spinner has come close to matching his record in IPL history.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In second place is experienced swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, renowned for his precision and knack for picking wickets in the powerplay. He has taken 198 wickets in 190 matches, with a best performance of 5/19, and remains one of the most dependable bowlers in the death overs.

Sunil Narine

Next is Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders, regarded as one of the legends of IPL bowling. Narine has taken 192 wickets with an exceptional economy rate of 6.79, making him highly effective in T20 cricket.

Piyush Chawla

Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla also has 192 wickets in 192 matches, representing Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Known for his consistent performances, Chawla has been a reliable wicket-taking option for his teams over the years.

Ravichandran Ashwin

India’s off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin rounds out the top five with 187 wickets in the IPL. While he is celebrated for his economy and tactical bowling, Ashwin has also made significant contributions as a wicket-taker.

Also on ABP Live | Watch: Mitchell Starc's Stunning Catch Marks 148-Year First In Ashes Cricket

Also on ABP Live | Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ravichandran Ashwin Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL Records IPL Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL Most Wickets
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Welcomes NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Trump Welcomes Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Election 2025
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
India
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget