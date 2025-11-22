IPL Legends: Five Bowlers With Highest Wickets In IPL

Bowlers with most wickets in IPL: Since its inception, Indian Premier League (IPL) has served as a prominent stage for both pace bowlers and spinners to shine. Over the years, numerous Indian and international bowlers have turned games with their skillful bowling.

As of IPL 2025, Indian spinners dominate the list of the tournament’s top wicket-takers.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Leading the chart is Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has showcased his spin wizardry for Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and currently Rajasthan Royals. Chahal has claimed 221 wickets in 174 matches, with his best figures being 5/40 and eight four-wicket hauls. No other Indian spinner has come close to matching his record in IPL history.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In second place is experienced swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, renowned for his precision and knack for picking wickets in the powerplay. He has taken 198 wickets in 190 matches, with a best performance of 5/19, and remains one of the most dependable bowlers in the death overs.

Sunil Narine

Next is Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders, regarded as one of the legends of IPL bowling. Narine has taken 192 wickets with an exceptional economy rate of 6.79, making him highly effective in T20 cricket.

Piyush Chawla

Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla also has 192 wickets in 192 matches, representing Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Known for his consistent performances, Chawla has been a reliable wicket-taking option for his teams over the years.

Ravichandran Ashwin

India’s off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin rounds out the top five with 187 wickets in the IPL. While he is celebrated for his economy and tactical bowling, Ashwin has also made significant contributions as a wicket-taker.

