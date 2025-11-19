Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2026 Auction: Two Teams Looking For New Captains

IPL 2026 Auction: Two Teams Looking For New Captains

Let's have a look at the two teams who are in search of a new captain ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 04:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The IPL 2026 retention lists are out, confirming the squads for all franchises and finalizing captains for eight teams. However, two franchises are still without confirmed leaders and may target their captains during the upcoming auction. Let’s take a closer look at these teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders in search of a leader

Kolkata Knight Riders are planning significant changes ahead of IPL 2026. The team released 13 players, including Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell.

Last season, Ajinkya Rahane led the side, but under his captaincy, the team’s performance was below expectations. As a result, KKR is expected to use the mini auction on December 16 to secure a new captain.

With the highest remaining purse of ₹64.40 crore, KKR has ample resources to recruit a strong leader and strengthen their squad significantly.

Rajasthan Royals still deciding on captaincy

Rajasthan Royals traded Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings while bringing in Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. There are speculations that Jadeja could be appointed captain following Samson’s departure, but no official announcement has been made yet.

It is likely that Rajasthan Royals will also look to the auction to find a player capable of leading the team, making them another franchise that could secure a captain during IPL 2026’s mini auction.

Confirmed IPL 2026 Captains

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Pat Cummins

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Rishabh Pant

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Rajat Patidar

Delhi Capitals (DC): Axar Patel

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shreyas Iyer

Mumbai Indians (MI): Hardik Pandya

Teams yet to finalize captains

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

CSK may appoint Sanju Samson as vice-captain, with MS Dhoni continuing in a leadership role.

PBKS might consider Shashank Singh for a leadership position.

Also on ABP Live | How India And Pakistan Can Meet In Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals KKR RR Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE KOlkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Auction
