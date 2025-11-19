How India And Pakistan Can Meet In Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHow India And Pakistan Can Meet In Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

Pakistan A finished first in Group B by defeating India A, securing their spot in the semifinals.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India A and Pakistan A can meet again in the final of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 if both teams are victorious in their respective semifinal matches. This is the only path to another encounter, as they have already faced each other in the group stage.

How India A vs Pakistan A Final Can Happen

Semifinal Matchups

Pakistan A will face the runner-up of Group A.

India A will compete against the winner of Group A.

Path to the Final: For rivals India and Pakistan to clash once more in the final, both India A and Pakistan A must emerge victorious from their individual semifinal matches. This potential final would set the stage for a IND-PAK rematch of their group stage game, which Pakistan A won by eight wickets.

Pakistan's rare win over India 

Pakistan A handed India A a heavy defeat by eight wickets in the group stage of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, thanks to India's sudden batting collapse and a match-winning all-round show from opener Maaz Sadaqat.

Pakistan A opted to field first after winning the toss and successfully bowled India A out for just 136 runs in 19 overs. The chase was completed with ease, as Pakistan A wrapped up the target in only 13.2 overs.

Why India Lost

India A got off to a bright start, reaching 91/3 by the 10th over. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (45 off 28) and Naman Dhir (35 off 20) looked in great touch. But once Suryavanshi fell, the momentum shifted sharply. The rest of the batting order struggled, with India losing their remaining eight wickets for just 45 runs, folding for 136.

Pakistan A's bowlers maintained consistent pressure throughout the innings. Shahid Aziz led the attack with figures of 3/24. Leg-spinner Saad Masood and left-arm spinner Maaz Sadaqat provided strong support, picking up two wickets each and tightening the screws on the Indian batters.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
IND Vs PAK PAK Vs IND India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Rising Stars Final Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
