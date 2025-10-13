Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI Test Day 4: West Indies Continue Resisting Indian Attack, Stand On 252/3 At Lunch

IND vs WI Test Day 4: West Indies Continue Resisting Indian Attack, Stand On 252/3 At Lunch

The first session on the fourth day of play in the India vs West Indies Test match has concluded. The batting side has picked up right from where they left off on Day 3.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
West Indies had put up a good fight against India post the Follow-On on Day 3. They were bowled out in their first innings on 248, but showed great resilience upon being asked to bat again.

Shai Hope and John Campbell combined for a long and effective partnership that saw the touring side approach the first innings total at a steady pace.
The former chipped in with , and the latter with runs. The story at the start of Day 4 has not been much different as WI look very secure with the bat at the end of the first session today, standing at 252/3.

IND vs WI Test Day 4: The Story So Far

It is now Lunch on Day 4 of the second IND vs WI Test match, which is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Campbell brought up his 100 with a big six, later bowing out to Ravindra Jadeja, LBW, on the score of 115.

Shai Hope (92 off 189), batting since yesterday, has also chipped in with a stable contribution, and is closing in on his own century. Skipper Roston Chase has joined him on the other end, currently at 23 off 34.

West Indies now trails India's 518 by only 18 runs.

Sai Sudharsan Back In Action

Sai Sudharsan took to the field today. He sat out the entirety of Day 3 after picking up an injury on the second day, taking a very awkward catch at the short-leg position. 

He had hurt the back of his hand, was taken off the field to tend to it, and was kept off on the following day.

However, it doesn't look like there's anything to worry about as the player, who scored 87 in the first innings for India, is back on the field.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah India Vs West Indies John Campbell IND Vs WI Live Score IND Vs WI IND Vs WI Live Streaming Sai Sudharsan Ind Vs Wi Test Match Shai Hope Ind Vs Wi Test Score
