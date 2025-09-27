Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs West Indies 1st Test: Ticket Price List And How To Buy Online

India vs West Indies 1st Test begins on October 2 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, followed by the second at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With Asia Cup 2025 wrapped up, attention now turns to red-ball cricket as India host West Indies in a two-match Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

The first Test begins on October 2 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, followed by the second at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

BCCI has announced a 15-member squad, with notable recalls for Devdutt Padikkal, Axar Patel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. This will also be Shubman Gill’s first home Test series as captain, while KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan bring momentum from recent performances.

IND vs WI 1st Test Ticket Prices (Ahmedabad)

₹350 – Lower Stands (B, C, F, G)

₹500 – Lower Stands (A, D, E, H)

₹1000 – Southeast & Southwest Premium Bay (2,3)

₹3500 – President Gallery Bay (1–4)

Note: Prices are per day and exclusive of taxes.

How to Book Tickets

Tickets are India vs West Indies 1st Test are available on BookMyShow, the official partner for the series. Fans can purchase seats for any of the five days (October 2–6).

Steps to book:

Visit the BookMyShow link.

Click Book Now.

Choose date and seat category.

Complete payment.

Receive an M-ticket on your phone (no physical ticket needed).

Squads

India Test Squad vs West Indies: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies Test Squad vs India: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope (wk), Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph*, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Johann Layne (replacement for injured Shamar Joseph).

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies India Vs West Indies 1st Test IND Vs WI IND Vs WI 1st Test Ticket Price
