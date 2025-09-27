Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Final: 5 Controversies From Ind-Pak Clashes In Asia Cup 2025 That Led To ICC Punishments

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IND vs PAK controversies: India and Pakistan have faced each other twice in Asia Cup 2025, with Team India winning both encounters.

Now, they are set to meet for the third time in the final, but their clashes have already been marred by controversy.

The most notable incidents occurred in the second Super Four match, where Pakistani players were involved in provocative actions.

Here are five controversies from IND vs PAK clashes in Asia Cup 2025 that cricket fans will remember:

Handshake Controversy: In the first match on September 14, Indian players refused to shake hands with Pakistan, drawing criticism from the PCB.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Statement: After India’s win, captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the victory to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, prompting the PCB to file a complaint with the ICC.

Haris Rauf’s Provocative Gestures: During the Super Four clash on September 21, Rauf made repeated provocative gestures toward spectators and engaged in verbal exchanges with Indian players, resulting in an ICC fine.

Sahibzada Farhan’s ‘Gun Celebration’: Pakistani opener Farhan celebrated his half-century with a gun-like gesture, angering Indian fans and leading to a formal warning from the ICC.

ICC Disciplinary Action: Following complaints from both boards, the ICC fined Suryakumar Yadav and Haris Rauf 30% of their match fees, while Farhan received a warning.

These controversies have added extra drama to an already high-stakes India-Pakistan final at the Dubai International Stadium.

Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium promises a mega clash as India and Pakistan meet for the first time in an Asia Cup final.

India enters the match unbeaten, powered by explosive batting from Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav and disciplined bowling led by Arshdeep Singh. Pakistan, resilient despite early tournament struggles, relies on Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf to challenge the Men in Blue.

Past clashes in this edition have already sparked controversies, making the final not just a battle of skill, but a test of nerves, strategy, and temperament.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final IND Vs PAK Controversies
PM Modi Unveils BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
