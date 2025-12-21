Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Women's T20I Series Opener

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Women's T20I Series Opener

ICC Women's World Cup winner, India, step back on the cricket field, this time in the T20 format, taking on Sri Lanka in a five-match bilateral series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After a month and a half of lifting the ICC Women's World Cup, India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be taking on Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series.

The opening fixture will be played today, December 21, 2025, in Vizag, the city which recently hosted the men's India vs South Africa One Day International (ODI) series decider.

Those who won't be in attendance should note that the IND vs SL Women's T20I match will be live streamed online and broadcast on television. Here are all the related details.

IND-W vs SL-W T20I Clash: Live Streaming Details

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20I series opener will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website this evening. 

All users have have a valid subscription to the platform in order to access the full match.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: TV Broadcast

The IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I clash, to be played at ACA-VDCA Stadium, will be aired live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

The match is scheduled to begin from 7:00 PM onwards, Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss, as per general match customs, shall be held around 6:30 PM IST. 

India and Sri Lanka met during the ICC Women's World Cup in Guwahati, where the Women in Blue emerged triumphant. That, however, was a 50-over match, so it will be interesting to see the dynamics in the shortest format. 

Here's a look at their full squads for the series:

India - Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma

Sri Lanka - Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wk), Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara

Playing XIs will be announced after the toss has been conducted.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
