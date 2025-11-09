India vs South Africa: Head-To-Head Record In Last 5 Test Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India and South Africa have a long history in Test cricket, going back all the way to 1992. The next chapter in this rivalry will unfold in a few days from now.

The current World Test Championship winners will be paying the two-time Runners Up a visit for two Test matches, starting from November 14, 2025.

With all the excitement building up for the clash, one may wonder just who has the metaphoric upper hand going into this series. It is worth noting that both teams have shown strong performances in the longest format of late.

Let's take a look at the head-to-head record in their most recent encounters.

IND vs SA: Last 5 Test Series Results

India and South Africa both have won two of their last 5 Test series, with one ending in a draw. Here's a more detailed breakdown:

1) IND vs SA Test Series 2023/24 - DRAW

India visited South Africa for two Test matches, winning one and losing one. The series ended 1-1

2) IND vs SA Test Series 2021/22 - South Africa Won

This series was also played in South Africa, in which the hosts won two and lost one game.

3) IND vs SA Test Series 2019/20 - India Won

India was hosting the Proteas in this series, which they dominated and clean swept 3-0.

4) IND vs SA Test Series 2017/18 - South Africa Won

India, away from home, once again lost this Test series 2-1.

5) IND vs SA Test Series 2015/16 - India Won

Back at home, the two-time ICC WTC Runners Up beat South Africa in three of the four Tests with one ending in a draw.

Captained by Shubman Gill, India will be at home again in this upcoming Test series, and hence, may be at an advantage.

They also beat West Indies 2-0 at home just last month in a red-ball series, whereas South Africa is coming off a 1-1 draw against Pakistan.