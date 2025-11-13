India vs South Africa Head-To-Head: Most Wins In Last Five Series

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs South Africa Head-To-Head: Most Wins In Last Five Series

Historically, results in India-South Africa Test series have largely depended on home conditions.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The upcoming two-match Test series between India and South Africa kicks off on November 14th at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with the final match scheduled for November 22nd at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Series Outcomes in Last Five IND-SA Tests

Drawn Series: The 2023/24 two-match Test series in South Africa ended in a draw, with each team winning one match. South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs, while India clinched the second by 7 wickets.

South Africa Victories: South Africa won two series on home soil. In 2017/18, they defeated India 2-1 in a three-match series. Again in 2021/22, the Proteas won another three-match series 2-1 at home.

India Victories: India has also claimed two series at home. In 2015/16, India won a four-match series 3-0, with one match drawn. In 2019/20, India swept South Africa 3-0 in a three-match series.

Summary: Over the last five Test series between the two nations, both India and South Africa have won two series each, with one series ending in a draw. Home advantage has clearly played a key role in the outcomes.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Dropped from India Test Squad

The first Test of the two-match series between India and South Africa begins on November 14th in Kolkata, and the Indian squad has seen a notable change ahead of the match.

BCCI announced on its social media handle that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from the first Test squad. He will join the India A team for ODI series against South Africa A in Rajkot and is expected to rejoin the main Test squad for the second Test after ODI series concludes.

Indian team assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed Reddy’s release and also revealed that wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel will take his spot in the playing XI as a specialist batsman, with Rishabh Pant handling the wicketkeeping duties.

Jurel, already part of India’s Test squad, has made a strong case for inclusion, having scored centuries in both innings of the second unofficial Test against South Africa, as well as a century during the West Indies Test series. His consistent performances make him a key pick for Kolkata Test.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Eden Gardens India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA SA Vs IND Ind Vs SA 1st Test IND Vs SA Head To Head
