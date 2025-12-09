Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE Cricket Score IND vs SA 1st T20: South Africa Opts To Bowl First Against India In Series Opener

LIVE Cricket Score IND vs SA 1st T20: South Africa Opts To Bowl First Against India In Series Opener

Catch India vs South Africa 1st T20I live scores from Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: Suryakumar Yadav leads with Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Tilak Varma in action.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 06:45 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
india-vs-south-africa-1st-t20-live-score-ind-vs-sa-cricket-match-score-abhishek-sharma-Suryakumar-Yadav-hardik-pandya-Varun-Chakaravarthy-Tilak Varma-cuttack LIVE Cricket Score IND vs SA 1st T20: South Africa Opts To Bowl First Against India In Series Opener
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score, Updates
Source : PTI

Background

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Score: Following the conclusion of the Test and ODI series, India and South Africa are gearing up for a five-match T20I series, which holds significant importance for both sides ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup. The series kicks off today, December 9, with the first T20I match.

The opening T20I of the series will take place on Tuesday at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, starting at 7 PM IST.

The fixtures will be played across Cuttack, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad. After a 0-2 loss in the Test series, India bounced back strongly to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1. With Suryakumar Yadav leading the team, expectations are high as fans look forward to India performing well in the T20I series.

Shubman Gill Returns

Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test against South Africa due to injury, has rejoined the squad for the T20 series. His return adds competition for wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. As the vice-captain, Gill is expected to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma, while captain Suryakumar Yadav will slot in at number three. Yadav’s form will be pivotal for India’s chances.

Middle-Order Considerations

Tilak Varma is likely to bat at number four. The management may give Jitesh Sharma an opportunity as the wicketkeeper, as Sanju Samson has struggled to cement a place either in the middle order or as an opener.

All-Rounders and Bowling Attack

All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube are expected to strengthen the lower order and contribute with the ball if required. The spin department will likely be led by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, while the pace attack could feature Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana.

India - Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa - Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram (captain), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka.

Full Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Donovan Ferreira (wicketkeeper), Tristan Stubbs, Ottniel Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

18:38 PM (IST)  •  09 Dec 2025

IND vs SA Live Score: Key names who are missing

The big names missing out in India's playing XI for IND vs SA 1st T20I are Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana.

18:36 PM (IST)  •  09 Dec 2025

IND vs SA Live Score: India playing XI for 1st T20I

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

