The semi-final clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), scheduled for July 31, is likely to be cancelled.

As per a report in India Today, majority of the Indian players have declined to take the field against Pakistan, citing a firm stance against engaging in any cricketing ties with their arch-rivals, due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.

If the reports are accurate - as they are expected to be - the India Champions’ journey in the WCL is effectively over.

If India says no to playing a semi-final against Pakistan, WCL may decide to allow Pak to advance to the final automatically, having finished at the top of the group-stage points table. India, finishing fourth, would be eliminated without contesting the semi-final.

Or, organizers may reroute match-ups: There's a possibility, though nothing is official, that India could face Australia Champions or South Africa Champions instead in semifinal, with Pakistan matched against another team.

However, these plans remain speculative as a potential India vs Pakistan final in the WCL remains on the cards—provided both teams secure wins in their respective semi-final matches.

Indian Team declines to face Pak

India Champions secured their semi-final spot after a five-wicket win over the West Indies Champions. Pakistan Champions had already qualified for the last four.

However, with the Indian team unwilling to face Pakistan, the knockout match i.e WCL 2025 semifinal will not take place. This is not the first time — a similar refusal by the Indian team led to the group-stage encounter between these two sides being cancelled as well.

Sponsorship Withdrawn Amid Controversy

Adding to the tension, WCL sponsor EaseMyTrip also withdrew support for the India-Pakistan semi-final. Company co-founder Nishant Pitti stated that the decision was made in line with the sentiments of Indian citizens, emphasizing that “terrorism and cricket cannot go hand in hand.”

Senior Indian Cricketers Stand United

Several Indian legends — including Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina — have reportedly taken a united stand, choosing not to play against Pakistan. Dhawan had earlier posted his views on social media, when he decided to not play against Pakistan in a group stage match of WCL 2025, reinforcing the message of solidarity and national sentiment over sport.