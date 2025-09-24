Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi Speaks Out On Pakistan Players' Controversial Gestures In Asia Cup Clash

IND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi Speaks Out On Pakistan Players' Controversial Gestures In Asia Cup Clash

Shaheen Afridi has presented his take on the controversial gestures made by Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf in the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sparks are always expected to fly in an India vs Pakistan match, and their recent encounter in the ACC Asia Cup's Super 4 round was no different.

During the first innings, Pakistan's opening batsman, Sahibzada Farhan, broke into a controversial celebratory gesture after scoring a 50, using his bat to pose as if he were shooting from a rifle.

In the second innings, Pakistan's bowler, Haris Rauf, was seen making plane crash gestures (likely alluding to his country's claim of downing Indian military jets) to the crowd while fielding near the boundary rope. 

Since this match took place only months after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the response to these antics has been heavily criticized by the Indian crowd. 

Shaheen Afridi's opinion on these Gestures

Pakistani fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, spoke with reporters in a press conference today, September 24, 2025.

Here's what he said about the abovementioned controversial gestures that his teammates, Sahizada Farhan and Haris Rauf, made during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match (translated into English):

"Look, our job is to play cricket. Honestly, everyone has their own respect. Everyone thinks the way they think. But our job is to play cricket, and we came to win the tri-nation series, we won that, now we have come to win the Asia Cup, and we, God willing, as a team, are giving our full efforts on what we can do better to make Pakistan happy".

India were given the task of chasing 172 in the match, and kickstarted their chase with a six, courtesy of Abhishek Sharma. This was off the very first ball, delivered by Afridi.

The two were seen exchanging words during the second innings. Even Shubman Gill chipped in, and both the Indian batsmen were seen engaging in a heated altercation with Haris Rauf later on.

This appears to have provided further motivation to the two Men in Blue, as they cruised to a 100-run partnership just inside the 10-over mark.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Pakistan Haris Rauf Afridi Breaking News Shaheen Afridi Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Asia Cup Super 4 ABP Live Asia Cup 2025 Ind Vs Pak Controversy India Vs Pak Sahibzada Farhan Ind Vs Pak Gun Celebration
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office In Leh Set On Fire
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office Set On Fire
Business
Markets Settle Fourth Consecutive Session In Red, Sensex About 400 Points Down
Markets Settle Fourth Consecutive Session In Red, Sensex About 400 Points Down
Election 2025
'Caught Theft, Now We’ll Catch Thieves Too': Rahul Gandhi Attacks ECI After Aadhaar-Based ‘E-Sign’ Rollout
'Caught Theft, Now We’ll Catch Thieves Too': Rahul Gandhi Attacks ECI After Aadhaar-Based ‘E-Sign’ Rollout
Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget