Sparks are always expected to fly in an India vs Pakistan match, and their recent encounter in the ACC Asia Cup's Super 4 round was no different.

During the first innings, Pakistan's opening batsman, Sahibzada Farhan, broke into a controversial celebratory gesture after scoring a 50, using his bat to pose as if he were shooting from a rifle.

In the second innings, Pakistan's bowler, Haris Rauf, was seen making plane crash gestures (likely alluding to his country's claim of downing Indian military jets) to the crowd while fielding near the boundary rope.

Since this match took place only months after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the response to these antics has been heavily criticized by the Indian crowd.

Shaheen Afridi's opinion on these Gestures

Pakistani fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, spoke with reporters in a press conference today, September 24, 2025.

Here's what he said about the abovementioned controversial gestures that his teammates, Sahizada Farhan and Haris Rauf, made during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match (translated into English):

"Look, our job is to play cricket. Honestly, everyone has their own respect. Everyone thinks the way they think. But our job is to play cricket, and we came to win the tri-nation series, we won that, now we have come to win the Asia Cup, and we, God willing, as a team, are giving our full efforts on what we can do better to make Pakistan happy".

India were given the task of chasing 172 in the match, and kickstarted their chase with a six, courtesy of Abhishek Sharma. This was off the very first ball, delivered by Afridi.

The two were seen exchanging words during the second innings. Even Shubman Gill chipped in, and both the Indian batsmen were seen engaging in a heated altercation with Haris Rauf later on.

This appears to have provided further motivation to the two Men in Blue, as they cruised to a 100-run partnership just inside the 10-over mark.